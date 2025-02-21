Bradford City manager Graham Alexander on former club MK Dons as Bantams chase ninth straight League Two home win

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander says that the unexpectedly lowly position of former club MK Dons is a reminder that nothing can be taken for granted in League Two circles.

The Buckinghamshire club, where Alexander spent a short spell at the start of last season, find themselves in a modest 16th place in the table, despite being ranked among the promotion favourites before a ball was kicked.

MK, who are 10 points adrift of the team occupying the final play-off place in Crewe Alexandra, have won just once in nine matches since New Year’s Day.

They face a promotion-chasing City side who beat them 2-1 on the opening day of the season, thanks to early strikes from Alex Pattison and an own goal and one who have won their last eight home matches.

Bradford City chief Graham Alexander, who faces former club MK Dons on Saturday.

Alexander said: "At the start of the season, we all have preconceived ideas about who could compete at the top.

"But I know how football works and there are a lot of things you have to do right to make that happen.

"I don’t pay any attention to MK week-to-week, even though I was there for a little bit. I only focus on them now because we play them next.

"I can’t tell you why they are not up at the top end, to be honest, and it’s not my focus. That’s Bradford City.

Bradford City midfielder Alex Pattison, who netted a brilliant strike against Accrington recently. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"We will watch their recent performances and understand how they play. But as always, we have to do what we do.

"But football’s full of it. Who would think Man United would be 15th in the Premier League?

"That’s how the game works.

"MK have obviously invested a lot of money in their squad in the summer and January. But there are lots of good players throughout the league in all the divisions.

"My belief is there is no such thing as a bad professional footballer. There are different levels obviously but everyone has a motivation, they are organised and have analysis.