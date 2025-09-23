BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander says he will be guided by his head and not his heart in whether to involve boyhood Newcastle United fan Andy Cook in Wednesday night's EFL Cup tie at St James' Park.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop-Auckland born Cook, 34, is desperate to feature against the Magpies.

The striker recently returned to first-team contention after a serious knee injury which had ruled him out since New Years' Day. He made a dramatic return from the bench with two goals in the EFL Trophy win over Grimsby Town on September 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards, the north-easterner spoke of his desire to be involved on Tyneside and said that he 'screamed the house down' when City were paired with Newcastle in round three.

Bradford City's Andy Cook celebrates at full-time after his two-goal showing in his comeback game against Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Since that game against the Mariners, Cook came on as an 89th-minute replacement against Huddersfield Town on September 13 and was an unused substitute in the win at Cardiff City seven days later.

On whether he has seen a difference in Cook's demeanour this week ahead of the juicy personal tie, Alexander, set to be without Aden Baldwin (calf), said: "I haven’t noticed anything. Cooky’s as mad as he always is, he’s loud and bubbly around the place.

"I haven’t seen a difference in his demeanour on the training pitch. He’s trained as well as he always does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s still recovering from the injury that he suffered in January, but he’s going to be part of the squad.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I know how much his support for Newcastle means. But the game’s about two teams, not individuals, and I think Cooky is well aware of that as well.

"I don’t think he wants it to be about him. He wants to be part of a team that goes to his boyhood club.

"It’s always good for players. I remember playing against my boyhood club Coventry a few times and I really enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It felt different because I grew up supporting that team and Cooky’s the same.

“But like everyone else, we’re all looking forward to the game and you have to put any personal things to the side. If he’s on the pitch, he’ll have to do his best for his teammates and that’s all I’d expect from any of our players."

Should Cook be named on the bench for the appointment in front of a 52,000 full house on Tyneside, Alexander might just get a bit of pressure some point from the striker, such would be his determination to be involved.

On how he'd handle that, Alexander added: "I’m used to that as a manager. It’s not just players that bore their eyeballs into the back of my head, sometimes fans as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m in my own world when I’m out there on the touchline, thinking about how to win a game and stuff like that.

"If Cooky comes into my thoughts, we know he’s there to be called upon whether he starts the game or is on the bench.

"We have many good players and I’m never going to take personal ambitions into how I pick a team. It would be wrong of me and I’d be dismissing my responsibility to the club, the team and the supporters.

"My job is about the collective group being the best they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I understand the emotional side of football and the emotional side of Cooky.

"He’s had a long career and there aren’t many opportunities you get to play in a game of this magnitude against your boyhood club.