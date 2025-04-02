Bradford City manager Graham Alexander takes responsibility 'on the chin' after changes fail to pay off in loss at League Two rivals Port Vale
Vale moved level on points with Bradford, scoring twice in the first half to record their first league victory on a Tuesday night since March 2022.
It was Bradford's third loss in five games and they remain second only on goal difference.
Lorent Tolaj opened their account after 11 minutes with a curling finish and Vale grabbed a second goal through Mitch Clark.
City, backed by 2,400 visiting fans, missed a second-half penalty when Richie Smallwood saw his effort saved.
Alexander made two changes at the back with Paul Huntington and Ciaran Kelly coming in for Niall Byrne and Romoney Crichlow, who all started last weekend's draw at Accrington.
The City chief, whose placed side host Crewe this weekend, said: "We wanted fresh legs. It was the same backline who played against Port Vale the other month.
"(Jayden) Stockley is an extremely physical striker and very experienced and Hunty managed him really well last time and has played in other games like that such as Bromley away and Rotherham away where it's that type of game and we feel it suits him.
"We made the changes; sometimes they go for you, sometimes they don't and I will take full responsibility for that.
"It is my responsibility and I am accountable for changing the team. No-one talks me into it. I will take that on the chin.
On the game, he continued: "It's frustration at the type of goals we gave away. We gave the ball away cheaply (for the first) and have not made a couple of challenges and the goal has been deflected over Sam (Walker).
"That can happen. The second goal was disappointing from us as well as we gave away possession again.
"We caused ourselves problems a little bit and there were other bits in the forward areas as well where I thought we 'paused' and didn't commit to the action when we got into a couple of great areas. It's a game we let slip out of our hands."
