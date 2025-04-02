Bradford City manager Graham Alexander takes responsibility 'on the chin' after changes fail to pay off in loss at League Two rivals Port Vale

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander took responsibility for the decision to make two unforced changes to his backline which failed to pay off in the Bantams' 2-0 League Two loss at promotion rivals Port Vale as they failed to find the net for a third successive away match.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vale moved level on points with Bradford, scoring twice in the first half to record their first league victory on a Tuesday night since March 2022.

It was Bradford's third loss in five games and they remain second only on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorent Tolaj opened their account after 11 minutes with a curling finish and Vale grabbed a second goal through Mitch Clark.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

City, backed by 2,400 visiting fans, missed a second-half penalty when Richie Smallwood saw his effort saved.

Alexander made two changes at the back with Paul Huntington and Ciaran Kelly coming in for Niall Byrne and Romoney Crichlow, who all started last weekend's draw at Accrington.

The City chief, whose placed side host Crewe this weekend, said: "We wanted fresh legs. It was the same backline who played against Port Vale the other month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"(Jayden) Stockley is an extremely physical striker and very experienced and Hunty managed him really well last time and has played in other games like that such as Bromley away and Rotherham away where it's that type of game and we feel it suits him.

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"We made the changes; sometimes they go for you, sometimes they don't and I will take full responsibility for that.

"It is my responsibility and I am accountable for changing the team. No-one talks me into it. I will take that on the chin.

On the game, he continued: "It's frustration at the type of goals we gave away. We gave the ball away cheaply (for the first) and have not made a couple of challenges and the goal has been deflected over Sam (Walker).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That can happen. The second goal was disappointing from us as well as we gave away possession again.