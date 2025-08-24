BRADFORD CITY boss Graham Alexander remained upbeat despite seeing his team forced to share the points after conceding a late equaliser at struggling Peterborough United.

The Bantams appeared on course for their fourth win from five games after Will Swan’s third goal in four games put them ahead in the 55th minute.

But Cian Hayes scored in the first minute of added time for Posh’s first League One goal from open play this campaign.

The Bantams remain unbeaten though, sitting fourth in the standings just two points adrift of leaders Cardiff City.

“It was more than solid for 70 minutes,” said Alexander. “I thought we looked dangerous and had real good moments, certainly in the first half, that we should have taken advantage of.

“Peterborough are a really good team. Their league position belies the quality they have within the squad and obviously the experience of the manager.

“But I was so pleased with the goal and after that I think the tempo of the game was broken up by having to bring players off. It’s difficult to pick up the pace for those coming on.

“That said, they worked their socks off. There’s a little bit of a deflection for their goal but we should defend it better.

“I thought we were on for a safe 1-0 at the end. Even though they had pressure and their crowd behind them, I can’t remember Sam (Walker) having to make too many saves.

“You have to give Peterborough credit for going right to the end.”

Peterborough United: Reyes, Dornelly (Mills 67), Okagbue, Nevett, Johnston, Collins, Khela (Ihionvien 79), Lisbie (Hayes 67), Lolos (Garbett 67), Odoh (Frith 67), Lindgren. Unused substitutes: Smith, Lees.

Bradford City: Walker, Pennington, Baldwin, Tilt, Neufville, Pattison (Leigh 64), Power (Metcalfe 89), Touray, Lapslie (Sarcevic 64), T Wright (Humphrys 78), Swan (Kelly 89). Unused substitutes: Hilton, Pointon.