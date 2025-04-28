Bradford City manager Graham Alexander's Swindon admission plus final-day vow ahead of monumental Fleetwood game

BRADFORD City have one last chance in the regular season to keep their cool if a cherished promotion is to be realised.

Against Fleetwood next weekend, they must do things without defender Aden Baldwin following his stupid dismissal at Doncaster Rovers. They do have captain Richie Smallwood back after a three-game ban following his similarly needless sending off at Swindon.

Boss Graham Alexander said: "We’ve had a couple of red cards away from home; some we can do better on and some we can’t.

"I don’t know if the Swindon game is still in our system somehow. That was an anomaly of a game, I can’t remember many I’ve experienced of that madness in my 35 years in football.

"I think it crept in at the end against Chesterfield and the emotion is still rumbling in there for some reason."

On Baldwin's red mist following on from Smallwood, the City boss, who felt let down by the former, added: "They are all good players but there are obviously ones with that seniority and experience.

"But the two red cards have come from those types of players. We’re all not too old to learn and control our emotions.

"I’ve just been suspended for a couple of games as well.

"There’s a passion that we all have and I think the fans want to see it. But there has to be a controlled element.

"We’re delighted to get Richie back. We have missed him in these last three games."

On City's rollercoaster ride, hopefully to promotion next weekend, he added: "Look back over my own career, it took me 900 games to get to the Premier League. Nothing was easy.