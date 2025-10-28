GRAHAM Alexander praised the will and desire of his Bradford City players, who pushed relentlessly for a late winner which would have propelled them to the top of League One in a goalless stalemate with Lincoln City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bantams were not at their best in the first period, but were more assertive on the restart and had a strong spell in the final quarter when substitutes Tyreik Wright and Tommy Leigh went close to finding the net.

Alexander's side couldn't find that late goal, but had the consolation of extending their unbeaten home sequence to 13 games, despite a third league draw on the trot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether he sensed a goal would arrive against an Imps side who would have leapfrogged them in the table with victory, Alexander said: "I did. The ball was bouncing around our box and within eight seconds it was in theirs and we were having a shot or getting it blocked.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, flanked by assistant Chris Lucketti. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We had a couple of real good opportunities. Tyreik’s had a good one and the keeper made a save, obviously Tommy had the shot from the penalty spot.

"I felt we could have made a better decision in the last minute or so elsewhere, but it’s really hard to keep your composure in a frantic game like that at the real vital moment.

"The will and the want of the players is what pleased me most.

"It was a battle. It took me back a few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City's Bobby Pointon. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It was a severe test for us defending set-pieces and the aerial threat and I thought to a man we competed really well.

"Second half, we still had to do the hard yards and had to grind. That’s sometimes what the game is.

"We needed a clean sheet. We need to improve our defensive end product.

"The whole team defends in a good way but there have been moments when we let ourselves down. I think Saturday was a case in point for the goal they scored."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Pointon (shoulder) and Alex Pattison (Achilles) missed the game once again.

On whether any of the duo were close, Alexander, whose side visit Cheltenham in the FA Cup this weekend, added: "Bobby a little bit less so, we’re still making sure it’s the right thing.

"Patto trained on Monday but I want to be sure in my mind he’s fully back. I don’t think training for a day is enough to go back into our team.

"We’ve got Penno (Matt Pennington) as well. He trained Friday and Monday but I knew what type of game it would be and felt he just needed a full week of training and a bit more combative stuff to be fully prepared.