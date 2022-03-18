The Bantams immediately followed up their first win under the Welshman with a second at Hartlepool United in midweek but it is January 15 since the home crowd saw them win at Valley Parade. With Port Vale there tomorrow, manager Hughes is eager to put that right.

“If I’m honest I didn’t expect us to be where we are at the moment in terms of their understanding and changing the way we want to play,” he admitted.

“The lads are playing really well and backing it up with the performances they deserve.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: James Hardisty

“A week and a half ago we were all so disappointed with the result against Swindon but the performance was showing signs of improvement and we were able to carry that on. We’ve been to two difficult away venues and won.

“I think there’s more to come, which is pleasing. The guys who are playing at the moment are playing exceptionally well. We’ve still got good talent to come into the group.

”It’s a surprise to a certain extent but the fact we’ve been able to get back-to-back wins is huge for us. It’s important good performances are tied to results as well but I’ve always said performance levels are important because results do follow.

“We’ve got another challenge at the weekend. We want a good performance and key is a good result at home. That will certainly enhance the momentum and if we can play at the level we have been doing and create the chances I know our good performances will bring everyone at Valley Parade will enjoy what they see.