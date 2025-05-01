Bradford City midfielder Alex Pattison's Doncaster Rovers motivation plus Graham Alexander's 'tinge of embarrassment'

BRADFORD City midfielder Alex Pattison admits that the sight of Doncaster Rovers' players celebrating promotion on the pitch following last weekend’s derby victory over the Bantams has provided the West Yorkshire outfit with all the incentive they need as they pursue their own party on Saturday.

Rovers prevailed in a huge White Rose clash at the Eco-Power Stadium to seal their elevation to League One following a 2-1 win over promotion-chasing rivals City in their crunch six-pointer.

The hosts celebrated going up amid jubilant post-match scenes on the pitch.

Bradford were left to lick their wounds, but a defeat to Walsall later on Saturday against Accrington put City’s fate back in their own hands prior to their final-day appointment with Fleetwood at sold-out Valley Parade.

Doncaster Rovers' Charlie Crew against Bradford City's Alex Pattison during the Sky Bet League Two match at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Pattison said: "It’s devastating seeing a team celebrating what we wanted to achieve by now.

"Fair play to them being promoted because they deserve it. But we can still do that ourselves and be celebrating come 5.30 on Saturday.

"We’ve had ample opportunities we’ve not taken but we’ve got one more chance next week and we have to win that game.

"We’ve had chances, conceding late in the previous two away games. We’ve given games away in the final moments.

"It’s all ifs and buts but we’re still third and have to go and get the job done next week. I think we deserve it over the course of the season.”

Meanwhile, City boss Graham Alexander admits to a ‘tinge of embarrassment’ after scooping the League 2 manager of the season award ahead of Doncaster rival Grant McCann and Port Vale’s Darren Moore at the EFL awards dinner.

On the gong, he added: "I will be honest, I have not thought about it. I am extremely privileged and proud to receive it obviously on behalf of what the club have done as a whole.

"But there was a tinge of embarrassment to be honest as I didn’t expect it considering two managers in our division have already been promoted and we still have a job to done.