FEW players know as much about getting out of League Two than serial promotion exponent Antoni Sarcevic.

The much-travelled Bradford City midfielder has gone up seven times in his career - and has achieved no less than five promotions from the fourth tier, including at each of his last three clubs in Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County, with the latter being League Two champions last term.

His current club find themselves with plenty of work to do, with City lying in a modest 12th place after Saturday's deflating 3-0 reverse at Notts County.

Despite the poor result - and the Bantams' underwhelming run of just one win in seven league games since October 19 - Sarcevic insists time is on the club's side. City are three points behind the team currently occupying the final play-off spot in Notts.

Bradford City midfielder Antoni Sarcevic. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Sarcevic, preparing for Boxing Day's home game with second-placed Port Vale, the first appointment of a key festive double-header at Valley Parade, said:

"I’m not going to try and sugar-coat things and play it down. We’ve lost a game 3-0.

"But we’ve dissected it as a group in an open and honest room. We’ve got a good group in there that are ready to go in Boxing Day.

"We’re still not in the new year, there’s still a big chunk of games to play. The season will go up and down, I know because I’ve been through this before.

"Fans might look at the last result, but there’s so much to go of the season and so many more twists and turns that are going to happen.

"If we just focus on ourselves and what we’ve got to do, there’s more than enough in that squad to achieve what we want to.

"When we came in after the game, I was looking at some of the results and teams in around the top seven were all picking up defeats. They all go through little spells.

"We’ve just got to concentrate on the next game and hopefully start to put a run together. Get a win on Boxing Day and look to build on that and try to push on.”

Sarcevic is just grateful to be on deck again to do his bit after recently returning from a near four-month spell out with a knee issue, a nightmare given the fact that he only joined the club in the summer.

He commented: "You’re just devastated especially with the way we had started the season. I ended up picking up an injury that initially we thought wasn’t going to be a long one.

"Then the diagnosis and we found out it was worse. Mentally it was tough for me at the start but then you just get into a rhythm.

"I want to put that behind me now and concentrate on pushing ahead.

"It’s tough because we’ve signed here to do well at this football club and to be out for that amount of time was really difficult.

"I got my head down, did everything right and feel good. I can’t wait to get as many games as I can now.