Bradford City midfielder on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robbie Fowler - and staying young

MAX Power's competitive juices kept flowing as he counted down the days before the start of pre-season with new club Bradford City this week.

It was thanks in part to one of his sons, who is proving to be a chip off the old block.

Power's eldest, Max junior, is at the start of his own football journey in Wigan Athletic's academy.

He regularly accompanied his dad, who has been busy ticking himself over during fitness runs ahead of City reporting back for training on at their Woodhouse Grove training ground on Monday.

EXPERIENCED: Max Power in action for Wigan Athletic against Oxford United in February 2022 Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Power senior, who turns 32 at the end of July, is quick to stress there are plenty of miles left in the tank just yet. He has signed a three-year deal with the Bantams and professes to being inspired by his manager Graham Alexander, among an exclusive bracket of players to make 1,000 senior career appearances in English professional football.

Power told The Yorkshire Post: "Nowadays, players are playing longer and looking after themselves more.

"As a player, you know when the fire goes out and a lot of players seem to know and go back one pre-season and it doesn't feel the same. I still feel a long way off that.

"I think it helps that I have three children who are all obsessed with football and my eldest son Max junior is 13 soon and in Wigan’s academy.

Max Power. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

"I don’t tell him every day, but I do believe he’s got a right good chance. He makes me stay young and fresh as I am not letting him beat me in any runs.

“The energy and excitement is all there. Whether it’s running up hills in Austria, one thing I have learnt is that when you get to 30, you really appreciate and try and enjoy these days as much as you can as there is that sense of not being 18 any more and you never know when your last pre-season is going to be.

“I think I caught the back end of the old-school pre-seasons (earlier in my career). Anyone who has done a Les Parry/Tranmere Rovers pre-season; if you can survive one of those….I think it’s set me up for my career, to be honest."

While intent upon playing on for a good few seasons yet, Power has already started to make provisions for the future and has a Masters in Sport Directorship.

Bradford City midfielder Max Power (centre) celebrates with fellow midfielder George Honeyman (left) during their time at Sunderland following the full-time whistle of the Sky Bet League One match at Gillingham in August 2018. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

An intelligent individual, the ex-Wirral Grammar School pupil has broadened his horizons in going outside his comfort zone to both Saudi Arabia and Denmark and has witnessed how the football industry operates in other countries.

Back in the summer of 2023, the boyhood Liverpool supporter rebuffed domestic interest to join Al Qadsiah, then managed by Anfield legend Robbie Fowler. After leaving Saudi, the ex-Sunderland and Wigan midfielder continued his journey by spending time at Aarhus.

Power – who knows Bradford head of football operations David Sharpe well from their time together at Latics – added: "When I went to Saudi Arabia, I was turning 30 that summer.

"I had pretty much agreed to sign for QPR. I remember speaking to Gareth Ainsworth and we had good chats and I was pretty much set on moving to London.

"At the time, an opportunity to go to Saudi arose. Of course, finances come into things and it was a move which would help myself and my family. But aged 30 and after 500 games in England, it was a nice time to go and experience something, especially with the growth of football.

"At the time, I’d just finished my Masters degree in sporting directorship. I felt like it was a great opportunity to also look and plan for the future and see different cultures and how football works.

"Robbie Fowler was a big draw as well, being a Liverpool fan and being with him and seeing how he wants to play and the project we were involved in. But Robbie was sacked after seven wins and two draws and it was a bit of a ‘welcome to the country.’ But I loved my time there, a Spanish coach came in, Michel Gonzalez, a Real Madrid legend.

"I was obviously very sad and sorry to see Robbie go, but I then got a chance to work with a different coach. Experience-wise, it was priceless. “We got the job done and got promoted and it was quite obvious early doors as to what the intentions of the club were when the first signing was (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang.

"I didn’t want to leave, but ultimately it was a bit easier to swallow when players like Aubameyang and Nacho come as well.

"I spent the pre-season playing with them and I have stayed in touch with them. Football is a crazy sport and it puts you in circles you’d never expect to be in."

On heading to Denmark, he continued: "I went through Rob Kelly, the coach I had worked with at Wigan and Uwe Rosler.

"Aarhus was a great opportunity and although I didn’t play as much as I’d liked, it was such a great experience to play against some top-quality sides; Midtjylland, FC Copenhagen and Brondby.