BRADFORD CITY manager Mark Hughes believes that minimising the number of dead-ball opportunities for Carlisle United set-piece expert Owen Moxon is likely to play a big part in diminishing the powers of the Cumbrians in Saturday's League Two semi-final second-leg encounter at Brunton Park.

City head to Cumbria with a slender lead, given to them by Jamie Walker's goal in their 1-0 victory at Valley Parade on Sunday.

It was a hard-fought game in which the prowess of Moxon - named in the divisional team of the year last month - was self-evident to the watching 20,000-plus crowd.

Hughes said: "They have scored a lot of their goals this year from set-plays, corners. The delivery of Moxon is a big plus for them.

Bradford City midfielder Alex Gilliead evades Carlisle United rival Owen Moxon in City's league game against the Cumbrians in April. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"If you can limit the amount of occasions they’ve got the opportunity to put the ball in without any pressure (it helps).

"We’re mindful of that. They’ve got good timing of runs and physical presence so we have to match that.

"Ideally, you don’t give them the opportunity to put balls into the box from corners. I think they had three (on Sunday).

"If you can keep that number low, that’s a big part of their game taken out of their arsenal.

"You can limit free-kicks in key areas. If we can limit the number of times we give up fouls in those areas, then that’s going to help us more."

Meanwhile, Hughes has confirmed that City have practiced penalties ahead of Saturday's key second leg with 'three or four' potential takers in his mind already, should the tie by decided by a shoot-out.

The City chief continued: “We did some penalties in training.

"You can’t recreate the emotion of the event, but you can practise the technical side.

"We’ve looked at that and will do a little bit more.

"You can never recreate the actual circumstance of a penalty shoot-out in terms of the energy and adrenaline that’s flowing through your body.

"But you can replicate the technique you are going to use.