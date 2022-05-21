Bradford City: New signng Jake Young wants to ‘get the fans off their seats’

The Huddersfield-born striker, 20, who has returned to West Yorkshire after joining the club from recently-crowned League Two champions Forest Green on an initial three-year deal, has netted on his last two visits with Rovers.

Young’s career will now enter its next phase at City, with the versatile forward joining for an undisclosed fee.

He will remain at the club until June 2025, with the option of a further year at the club.

Jake Young (left) in action for Forest Green Rovers. Picture: PA

Young, who spent time earlier in his career at Sheffield United and Guiseley and netted 12 goals during his two-season spell at Forest Green, said: “I am buzzing to be here. Just looking around and getting a feel for the place, it is special.

“I have obviously played here before and scored a few goals against Bradford City, so hopefully, now, I can score some more for us.

“When the supporters get going here, it is unbelievable. That is something I relish and I want to get them on my side now. It just feels like football, and is a great place to be.

“I have already met with the manager and got a great feel for the direction the club is heading in. I am a player who likes to make things happen and get the fans off their seats.

“I will take risks and try to create things out of nothing.”

Bantams boss Mark Hughes added: “Jake is a player we are really excited to be bringing to Valley Parade, and are looking forward to working with.

“At just 20, he is young and still very much growing into the game, but has had experiences in the play-offs at this level and already achieved promotion last season by winning the title with Forest Green.

“He carries a lot of dangerous attributes in his game and is happy to be back up in Yorkshire, and more so at this club.

“After two goals in two appearances at Valley Parade already as an opposition player, we are looking forward to seeing how he fares in a Bradford City shirt.”

Young is the third signing confirmed by the club this month following the additions of Southampton keeper Harry Lewis and Heart of Midlothian winger Jamie Walker.

Lewis, 24, has signed a two-year deal – with the option of a third year. He will officially join at the start of July when his Saints contract expires.