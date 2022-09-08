Lewis has been one of the outstanding players of the Bantams' League Two campaign.

The 24-year-old joined from Southampton on a free transfer in the summer, but 41 of his 44 appearances in men's football came on loan at Dundee United in the Scottish Championship six seasons ago, in front of average crowds of less than 4,400.

This season in League Two the number has been in excess of 11,500, largely thanks to 17,000-plus gates at Valley Parade. It has brought new challenges, but only enjoyable ones.

SOLID START: Harry Lewis has impressed since becoming Bradford City's new first-choice goalkeeper

“It’s really fun and the crowds here are great, particularly in the league," says Lewis. “We’re in League Two and you see the crowds – that’s been one of the best parts.

“People aren’t shy to stop you in the street and say hello and I’m being made to feel a part of this club. They didn’t have to welcome me like that but for whatever reason people seem to have taken to me. I’m really enjoying that relationship.”

The flip-side is that big crowds make communicating with the defence – an important part of the job – harder.

“I’ve lost my voice a couple of times," admits Lewis. "It can be hard to be heard when there’s that many people in the crowd.

“Sometimes I communicate with the team just to keep in the game. There have been games where I haven’t been that active and it keeps my concentration in case there is that one moment when I’m called upon.

“There’s the other side where fans want the ball to go forward all the time. I understand that because who hasn’t been sat in the crowd saying the same thing?

“But so far, credit to them, they’ve been really patient. I’ve probably played out a couple of times when maybe I shouldn’t and there hasn’t been any abuse!"

Central defender Romoney Crichlow, on loan from Huddersfield Town, is another who likes to get the ball down and play but Lewis stresses he has the same hunger for clean sheets as partner Matty Platt.

“Rom and Platty are unbelievable defenders," he says. "They’ve got different skillsets in terms of playing out.

“Rom really likes to play football so going down the left, we might play a few more short balls. Platty prefers a ball into the front man – I’m not saying he hoofs it or anything like that but his style is very different to Rom’s.

“Having the pre-season and getting used to how these lads play has been really beneficial. They got to know what I do. Every now and then I might drop them a short one they weren’t really expecting.

“The main thing I absolutely love is that they are mad for clean sheets. We’re like a little team and we’ve done this together. It’s a great feeling to share that with the other lads in the back four.

“It would be great to stand here having won every game in the league but really we’ve been a bit up and down so far. We’re settling in and it’s taken us time to gel. It’s early days and the fans recognise that.