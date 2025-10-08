Bradford City pair in running for League One monthly awards alongside former Barnsley duo

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander and right wing-back Josh Neufville are among the nominees for the League One manager and player-of-the-month awards for September.

City won three games out of four last month, headlined by superb victories over Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, to move up to the summit. Summer signing Neufvulle excelled in September, scoring in three successive games during the Bantams' scintillating run. Alexander is vying for the managerial gong alongside Plymouth Argyle counterpart and Bradfordian Tom Cleverley, former City defender and Port Vale chief Darren Moore and Lincoln City head coach Michael Skubala.

An Argyle side in transition picked up nine points from four matches, scoring 11 goals in the process, while Moore’s Vale – promoted alongside City last term – also amassed the same points tally from a quartet of games, including a win over Moore’s old club Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Lincoln have been a strong seasonal start, despite losing several players in the summer. In September, the Imps collected 10 points from four unbeaten games to move into the top three.

Bradford's Josh Neufville is brought down by Huddersfield's Ruben Roosken. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Shortlisted for the players' accolade alongside former AFC Wimbledon player Neufville are Vale striker and ex-Barnsley frontman Devante Cole, Reading's Yorkshire-born striker Jack Marriott and Stevenage midfielder Harvey White.

Cole contributed three goals and an assist in September, while Beverley-born Marriott also provided the same numbers.

White registered three assists and two goals.