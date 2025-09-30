WHEN it comes to honesty, recent Bradford City signing Nick Powell is right up there in terms of footballers.

Asked if he has any regrets regarding a career which saw him move from Crewe Alexandra to Manchester United as a youngster, but fail to kick on after being hyped as a bit of a 'wonderkid', his answer is candid.

"I've got a lot regrets about my career. If you've got half an hour, I can go through them all," he uttered.

"But as long as I can sort of rectify that now in the latter of my stages, then I'm happy."

Bradford City's Nick Powell is challenged by Doncaster Rovers' James Maxwell in the recent League One derby.

Now 31, Powell is wiser for his previous experiences in the game. After earning a big-money move to Old Trafford, he was later forced into League One with Wigan Athletic to revive his career.

Injuries didn't help him in his younger days at United, but he also accepts that his lifestyle meant that he did not reach his potential either.

The Powell of today is different. A couple of things helped to change his mindset and outlook.

The Cheshire-born attacking midfielder/forward, who joined City in August after his contract was terminated at Stockport County, said: "It was the birth of my first child, and then probably getting relegated with Wigan to League One.

Bradford City's Nick Powell. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

"There are things in life where it kind of hits you. One of them was getting half wages, so that's a big problem.

"Listen, it's not all about money, but when half your money goes for getting relegated, you’re thinking, ‘we need to sort this out’.

"But more so, the birth of my first child. You want them to see you at the best you can be, not kind of half-hearted and slumping in the lower leagues.

"So that was probably the turning point for me."

Powell has joined a club on the up in Bradford and one with momentum.

He has been around the block to know that biding his time will come into the equation, given he joined a side flying high at the top end of League One when he arrived in August. He also knows that his role won't be about starting every week, but perhaps adding his experience and undoubted quality when called upon.

Powell, who impressed in his time at Wigan and for spells of his stint at Stoke, commented: "My outlook is different to other people within the squad because they're still trying to build a career.

"I'm trying to win games, so if I have to be that 15-minute player that comes on and helps the team in that way, I'm more than happy to do that.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying I don't want to start, but my point is I'm happy to do what I need to do to get to that fitness, whenever it may be.

"It's one of those things where nobody wants to be on the bench, nobody wants to be an impact player as their profession. But in a team like this and where I'm at, that's not the worst outcome. I think a lot of people underestimate the impact players."

In his days at Crewe in the early 2010's, Powell can still recall his visits to Valley Parade when City were going nowhere in League Two. Now it is somewhat different, thankfully.

He said: "Bradford were down and out, really. It looked like that.

"You came here and there were half the fans you get now and the club was going one way.

"Because I'm not a Bradford fan, I don't see the Bradford side of it for the last 10 years. So, when you come back and there's 20,000 fans and you're actually flying in League One, the change is massive.

"It's good to see, even if you're not a Bradford fan, as a footballer, when you can appreciate teams like that going from one end of the spectrum to the other, and just what it does for a city.