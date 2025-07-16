Bradford City player announces retirement

Goalkeeper Colin Doyle has retired from playing at the age of 40.

For three years Doyle has been combining his role as back-up goalkeeper with coaching, but will now concentrate on the latter.

During his second spell at Valley Parade, Doyle has been a regular in the Football League Trophy, but has not played in any other competitions.

The Bantams are stepping up a level next season after winning promotion to League One after six years mired in the fourth tier.

“I am proud of what I have achieved in my career," said Doyle. "The time is probably right to retire, with Sam (Wood) re-signing and bringing Joe (Hilton, in January) in to pre-empt this moment, Zac (Hadi) is improving too, so I feel it is the correct decision. Hopefully, I can pass on a bit of knowledge along the way.

“I turned 40 in the summer, I have had a good crack at it! I have no regrets with my career, the bones are creaking but I’ll keep ticking over, I need to ‘serve’ the keepers so I’ll make sure I can do my job.

“Having multiple promotions and playing for my country, it makes me proud. Four caps for Ireland is an honour. It was difficult for my parents, letting me go to Birmingham on my own at 16.

“I met my wife and have three wonderful children who have kept me grounded and have been with me for the whole lot.

PROMOTED: Bradford City have moved up to League One this season (Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“It is a career I have enjoyed and will look back on with fond memories.”

Doyle spent two seasons at Bradford from 2016 to 2018, making 88 appearances across all competitions, the longest spell of his career in terms of games played. He was in goal for the 2017 League One play-off final defeat to Millwall.

His promotion last season followed two to the Premier League with Birmingham City, and one to the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock. He also won the League Cup with Birmingham in 2011.

In all he made over 250 senior appearances, including 174 league starts, and was a full international for the Republic of Ireland, winning four caps.