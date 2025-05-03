Bradford City player ratings: A huge match-winning eight for Bantams' promotion hero
S Walker: Crucial first-half save to deny Virtue. 7
Byrne: Headed over late on. 6
Shepherd: Hit the post in dying minutes, Sarcevic got the glory. 7
Kelly: Strong at back. 6
Halliday: Not at his best, but persisted. 6
Pattison: Spurned one good chance. Made way at interval due to injury following Potter challenge – and controversy. 6
Smallwood: Showed what City missed in his absence in first half, especially. Set-plays not on point, though. 6
Adaramola: Fleetwood did their homework on him. 6
Sarcevic: Hero status. 8
Pointon: Hinted at things early. 6
Kavanagh: Clipped bar in the first half. 6
Substitutes: Leigh (Pattison 46), 6.
Mellon (Pointon 71), 5.
Wright (Adaramola 87).
Lapslie (Smallwood 87).
Kavanagh (Huntington 107).
Not used: Hilton, Crichlow.
