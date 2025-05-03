Bradford City player ratings: A huge match-winning eight for Bantams' promotion hero

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 3rd May 2025, 17:33 BST
HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League Two game with Fleetwood at Valley Parade.

S Walker: Crucial first-half save to deny Virtue. 7

Byrne: Headed over late on. 6

Shepherd: Hit the post in dying minutes, Sarcevic got the glory. 7

Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic is caught by Fleetwood Town's Finley Potter as Pheonix Pattison closes. Photo: Tony Johnson.Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic is caught by Fleetwood Town's Finley Potter as Pheonix Pattison closes. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic is caught by Fleetwood Town's Finley Potter as Pheonix Pattison closes. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Kelly: Strong at back. 6

Halliday: Not at his best, but persisted. 6

Pattison: Spurned one good chance. Made way at interval due to injury following Potter challenge – and controversy. 6

Smallwood: Showed what City missed in his absence in first half, especially. Set-plays not on point, though. 6

Bradford City's Brad Halliday takes on Fleetwood Town's Phoenix Pattison. Photo: Tony Johnson.Bradford City's Brad Halliday takes on Fleetwood Town's Phoenix Pattison. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Bradford City's Brad Halliday takes on Fleetwood Town's Phoenix Pattison. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Adaramola: Fleetwood did their homework on him. 6

Sarcevic: Hero status. 8

Pointon: Hinted at things early. 6

Kavanagh: Clipped bar in the first half. 6

Substitutes: Leigh (Pattison 46), 6.

Mellon (Pointon 71), 5.

Wright (Adaramola 87).

Lapslie (Smallwood 87).

Kavanagh (Huntington 107).

Not used: Hilton, Crichlow.

