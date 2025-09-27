Bradford City player ratings: Two 8/10s and a handful of 5/10s in narrow League One victory over Blackpool

Published 27th Sep 2025, 16:56 BST

The player ratings are in following Bradford City’s 1-0 win over Blackpool.

Fans may have feared a hangover after Bradford’s midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United, but it was back to business for the Bantams.

Josh Neufville was the match-winner for the hosts, firing a shot past Tangerines stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to send Bradford back to the League One summit.

It was not the most convincing display of Bradford’s season, but it would be hard to argue they did not deserve the three points in the end.

The victory sent Bradford back to the League One summit after Stevenage briefly took top spot with a lunchtime win over Leyton Orient.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the University of Bradford Stadium.

Bradford City's players rated following their clash with Blackpool.

1. Bradford City player ratings

Bradford City's players rated following their clash with Blackpool. | George Wood/Getty Images

Kept Blackpool at bay and it was crucial he did so given Bradford struggled at the other end for spells.

2. Sam Walker - 7

Kept Blackpool at bay and it was crucial he did so given Bradford struggled at the other end for spells. | Tony Johnson

An incredibly assured performance on the right of Graham Alexander's central back three.

3. Matthew Pennington - 8

An incredibly assured performance on the right of Graham Alexander's central back three. | George Wood/Getty Images

Made some key challenges and interceptions on his full debut for the Bantams.

4. Tom McIntyre - 7

Made some key challenges and interceptions on his full debut for the Bantams. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

