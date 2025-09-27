Fans may have feared a hangover after Bradford’s midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United, but it was back to business for the Bantams.
Josh Neufville was the match-winner for the hosts, firing a shot past Tangerines stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to send Bradford back to the League One summit.
It was not the most convincing display of Bradford’s season, but it would be hard to argue they did not deserve the three points in the end.
The victory sent Bradford back to the League One summit after Stevenage briefly took top spot with a lunchtime win over Leyton Orient.
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the University of Bradford Stadium.