Bradford City player ratings: Eights at both ends as Bantams claim a big victory

Bradford City produced a gritty away performance to take all three points from Tranmere Rovers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Cook scored twice but there were vital performances at the other end of the field too.

Sam Walker – made one good save from Omari Patrick but so well protected he had a quiet afternoon 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Halliday – slotted in seamlessly as a right-sided centre-back 8

Cheick Diabate – shuffled into the middle with no problems 7

Jack Shepherd – a thumping tackle at the end of the first half was his downfall 7

Richie Smallwood – held the midfield very well 7

Jay Benn – provided a threat and did his job defensively 7

DENSIVE ROCK: Bradford City's Cheick Diabate

Jamie Walker – kept the Tranmere defence honest 7

Clarke Oduor – good without stealing the show 6

Tyreik Wright – an off-day for the left-wing back 5

Andy Cook – took his goal tally for the week to three 8

Calum Kavanagh – weighted the pass for second goal was spot on 7

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Richards (for Shepherd, 55) – came on and did the job Bradford needed 6

Paul Huntington (for Wright, 84) – N/A

Corry Evans (J Walker, 84) – N/A

Bobby Pointon (for Oduor, 89) - N/A.