Bradford City player ratings: Eights at both ends as Bantams claim a big victory

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 12th Oct 2024, 18:07 BST
Bradford City produced a gritty away performance to take all three points from Tranmere Rovers.

Andy Cook scored twice but there were vital performances at the other end of the field too.

Sam Walker – made one good save from Omari Patrick but so well protected he had a quiet afternoon 6

Brad Halliday – slotted in seamlessly as a right-sided centre-back 8

Cheick Diabate – shuffled into the middle with no problems 7

Jack Shepherd – a thumping tackle at the end of the first half was his downfall 7

Richie Smallwood – held the midfield very well 7

Jay Benn – provided a threat and did his job defensively 7

DENSIVE ROCK: Bradford City's Cheick DiabateDENSIVE ROCK: Bradford City's Cheick Diabate
DENSIVE ROCK: Bradford City's Cheick Diabate

Jamie Walker – kept the Tranmere defence honest 7

Clarke Oduor – good without stealing the show 6

Tyreik Wright – an off-day for the left-wing back 5

Andy Cook – took his goal tally for the week to three 8

Calum Kavanagh – weighted the pass for second goal was spot on 7

Substitutes:

Lewis Richards (for Shepherd, 55) – came on and did the job Bradford needed 6

Paul Huntington (for Wright, 84) – N/A

Corry Evans (J Walker, 84) – N/A

Bobby Pointon (for Oduor, 89) - N/A.

Not used: Doyle, Smith, Oliver.

