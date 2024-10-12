Bradford City player ratings: Eights at both ends as Bantams claim a big victory
Andy Cook scored twice but there were vital performances at the other end of the field too.
Sam Walker – made one good save from Omari Patrick but so well protected he had a quiet afternoon 6
Brad Halliday – slotted in seamlessly as a right-sided centre-back 8
Cheick Diabate – shuffled into the middle with no problems 7
Jack Shepherd – a thumping tackle at the end of the first half was his downfall 7
Richie Smallwood – held the midfield very well 7
Jay Benn – provided a threat and did his job defensively 7
Jamie Walker – kept the Tranmere defence honest 7
Clarke Oduor – good without stealing the show 6
Tyreik Wright – an off-day for the left-wing back 5
Andy Cook – took his goal tally for the week to three 8
Calum Kavanagh – weighted the pass for second goal was spot on 7
Substitutes:
Lewis Richards (for Shepherd, 55) – came on and did the job Bradford needed 6
Paul Huntington (for Wright, 84) – N/A
Corry Evans (J Walker, 84) – N/A
Bobby Pointon (for Oduor, 89) - N/A.
Not used: Doyle, Smith, Oliver.
