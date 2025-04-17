Bradford City were held to a 1-1 draw by Notts County.

Sam Walker – no chance with the goal, and dealt comfortably with everything else 6

Neill Byrne – given a real fright by Alassana Jatta in the first half 5

Jack Shepherd – an unusually ragged performance 5

Ciaran Kelly – towering header to score his first League Two goal 7

Brad Halliday – steady away 6

Brandon Khela – a bit weak for David McGoldrick's equaliser but it was the only black mark in an impressive performance, stepping up in the absence of Richie Smallwood and making the Bradford goal with a wonderful free-kick 8

STEPPED UP: Bradford City's Brandon Khela (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Alex Pattison – a solid midfield performance 6

Taya Adaramola – some really good defensive work to help Kelly out 7

Antoni Sarcevic – managed just over an hour and posed problems with his runs 6

Bobby Pointon – forced the only really outstanding save of the night 7

CHANCE: Bradford City's Bobby Pointon (centre) (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Calum Kavanagh – struggled with the service he was given 5

Substitutes:

Aden Baldwin (for Sarcevic, 66) – was brought om to shore up the midfield, but County quickly equalised and he was pushed back into his normal position 5

Jamie Walker (for Shepherd, 79) – unable to magic anything up 5

Michael Mellon (for Kavanagh, 79) – produced a wonderful cross in stoppage time 6

Paul Huntington (for Kelly, 90+1) – N/A