Bradford City player ratings: How did Bantams fare without captain Richie Smallwood?
Ciaran Kelly scored his first league goal to put the Bantams in front, but they were pulled back by an excellent curling finish from David McGoldrick.
Sam Walker – no chance with the goal, and dealt comfortably with everything else 6
Neill Byrne – given a real fright by Alassana Jatta in the first half 5
Jack Shepherd – an unusually ragged performance 5
Ciaran Kelly – towering header to score his first League Two goal 7
Brad Halliday – steady away 6
Brandon Khela – a bit weak for David McGoldrick's equaliser but it was the only black mark in an impressive performance, stepping up in the absence of Richie Smallwood and making the Bradford goal with a wonderful free-kick 8
Alex Pattison – a solid midfield performance 6
Taya Adaramola – some really good defensive work to help Kelly out 7
Antoni Sarcevic – managed just over an hour and posed problems with his runs 6
Bobby Pointon – forced the only really outstanding save of the night 7
Calum Kavanagh – struggled with the service he was given 5
Substitutes:
Aden Baldwin (for Sarcevic, 66) – was brought om to shore up the midfield, but County quickly equalised and he was pushed back into his normal position 5
Jamie Walker (for Shepherd, 79) – unable to magic anything up 5
Michael Mellon (for Kavanagh, 79) – produced a wonderful cross in stoppage time 6
Paul Huntington (for Kelly, 90+1) – N/A
Not used: Wright, Hilton, Lapslie.
