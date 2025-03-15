Bradford City player ratings: 'Leadership, mature' - some 7/10s in engine room, but a couple of 5/10's elsewhere against Tranmere

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday’s League Two home game against Tranmere Rovers at Valley Parade.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walker: Had treatment in the first half, but cracked on. 6

Baldwin: Moved into the middle of the ‘three’. Saunders was more of a second-half issue with his pace. 6

Byrne: Steady enough on his return to starting line-up. Cautioned late in first period. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Shepherd: Looked harshly done to after conceding a penalty which looked very soft. 5

Halliday: Had some moments of danger in first half, particularly. 6

Khela: Showed strong positional sense and provides some eye-catching contributions. Mature performance. 7

Smallwood: Went close early on and had a strong game. Showed leadership. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City's Jack Shepherd (right). Picture: Tony Johnson.

Adaramola: Rovers were wary of his pace. Emptied the tank. 6

J Walker: City needed him. Threatened early on, faded in second. 6

Lapslie: Went close in the first half and showed that ability to get on the end of things. Booked early, quiet in second half. 6

Mellon: Needed that chance to drop. Didn’t. Frustrating day. 5

Substitutes: Wright (Adaramola 71) 6.

Kavanagh (Lapslie 71) 6.

Leigh (Halliday 90+1)