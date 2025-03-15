Bradford City player ratings: 'Leadership, mature' - some 7/10s in engine room, but a couple of 5/10's elsewhere against Tranmere
Walker: Had treatment in the first half, but cracked on. 6
Baldwin: Moved into the middle of the ‘three’. Saunders was more of a second-half issue with his pace. 6
Byrne: Steady enough on his return to starting line-up. Cautioned late in first period. 6
Shepherd: Looked harshly done to after conceding a penalty which looked very soft. 5
Halliday: Had some moments of danger in first half, particularly. 6
Khela: Showed strong positional sense and provides some eye-catching contributions. Mature performance. 7
Smallwood: Went close early on and had a strong game. Showed leadership. 7
Adaramola: Rovers were wary of his pace. Emptied the tank. 6
J Walker: City needed him. Threatened early on, faded in second. 6
Lapslie: Went close in the first half and showed that ability to get on the end of things. Booked early, quiet in second half. 6
Mellon: Needed that chance to drop. Didn’t. Frustrating day. 5
Substitutes: Wright (Adaramola 71) 6.
Kavanagh (Lapslie 71) 6.
Leigh (Halliday 90+1)
Not used: Hilton, Oduor, Huntington, Crichlow.