Bradford City player ratings: 'Leadership, mature' - some 7/10s in engine room, but a couple of 5/10's elsewhere against Tranmere

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 15th Mar 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 17:37 BST
HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday’s League Two home game against Tranmere Rovers at Valley Parade.

Walker: Had treatment in the first half, but cracked on. 6

Baldwin: Moved into the middle of the ‘three’. Saunders was more of a second-half issue with his pace. 6

Byrne: Steady enough on his return to starting line-up. Cautioned late in first period. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Shepherd: Looked harshly done to after conceding a penalty which looked very soft. 5

Halliday: Had some moments of danger in first half, particularly. 6

Khela: Showed strong positional sense and provides some eye-catching contributions. Mature performance. 7

Smallwood: Went close early on and had a strong game. Showed leadership. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bradford City's Jack Shepherd (right). Picture: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Bradford City's Jack Shepherd (right). Picture: Tony Johnson.

Adaramola: Rovers were wary of his pace. Emptied the tank. 6

J Walker: City needed him. Threatened early on, faded in second. 6

Lapslie: Went close in the first half and showed that ability to get on the end of things. Booked early, quiet in second half. 6

Mellon: Needed that chance to drop. Didn’t. Frustrating day. 5

Substitutes: Wright (Adaramola 71) 6.

Kavanagh (Lapslie 71) 6.

Leigh (Halliday 90+1)

Not used: Hilton, Oduor, Huntington, Crichlow.

Related topics:League Two
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice