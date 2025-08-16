Bradford City player ratings: Ibou Touray and Bobby Pointon among high scorers against Luton Town
Matt Bloomfield’s Hatters will have been fancied by many to end Bradford’s unbeaten run, but it was still intact when the full-time whistle blew.
Stephen Humphrys fired the Bantams into the lead in the first half and boyhood Bantam Bobby Pointon doubled the advantage.
Luton piled bodies forward in an attempt to mount a comeback and managed to pull one back through Gideon Kodua, but could not find a second.
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the University of Bradford Stadium.
Sam Walker - Unconvincingly parried a tame free-kick in the second half but otherwise dependable. 7
Matthew Pennington - Assured performance on the right of a back three. 7
Aden Baldwin - Worked nicely in tandem with his centre-back partners. 7
Curtis Tilt - Won his battles against Luton’s talented attacking contingent. Solid as a rock. 8
Josh Neufville - Showed off some deft footwork and delivered the cross for Pointon’s goal. Looked defensively suspect on a few occasions early on, but settled. 7
Tommy Leigh - Looked the part in the middle of the park. Tidy on the ball and tenacious off it. 7
Max Power - Industrious display in the heart of midfield. 7
Ibou Touray - Relentless in his work up and down the flank. Caused Luton problems with his deliveries from the left. 8
Antoni Sarcevic - Paved the way for the opening with a run in behind and looked dangerous operating between the lines. 8
Bobby Pointon - Buzzed around with the vibrancy fans have come to expect from the boyhood Bantam. 8
Stephen Humphrys - Bradford’s primary threat in the first half especially. Deservedly got off the mark in Bantams colours. 8
Substitutes
Will Swan - Injected some energy into the frontline. 7
Tyreik Wright - Went close on three occasions but could not keep his composure. 6
Jenson Metcalfe - N/A.
Ciaran Kelly - N/A.