Bradford City player ratings: One brilliant nine and a plethora of eights as Bantams bolster title credentials with magnificent League Two win

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 17:28 BST
HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League Two home game against Colchester United at Valley Parade.

S Walker: One really important save when game was live in second half. 8

Byrne: Strong performance at the back. 7

Baldwin: On message and orderly. 7

Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh scoring the opening goal despite the efforts of Colchester United's Matt Macey during the Sky Bet League Two match. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.placeholder image
Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh scoring the opening goal despite the efforts of Colchester United's Matt Macey during the Sky Bet League Two match. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Crichlow: Returned to the side and had an assured afternoon. 7

Halliday: A real thorn in the first half for Colchester, especially. Stayed alive to set up opener. 8

Khela: Some really good moments and coming along very nicely. 8

Smallwood: Oils the wheels and let’s other flourish further forward. 8

Bradford City's George Lapslie scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.placeholder image
Bradford City's George Lapslie scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Adaramola: Bang at it and posed a whole stack of problems for the U’s down the left. Brilliant, insatiable performance. 9

Lapslie: Showed his predatory instincts with a sharp header to make it 2-1 and to add gloss with a fourth. 8.

Wright: Restored to the starting line-up and contributed to a fine home display. 7

Kavanagh: Handed a first start since February 11 and scored two poacher’s goals. 8

Substitutes: Pointon (Wright 73), 7.

Kelly (Crichlow 73), 6.

Pattison (Adaramola 83).

J Walker (Kavanagh 83).

Huntington (Byrne 83)

Not used: Hilton, Mellon.

