Bradford City player ratings: One brilliant nine and a plethora of eights as Bantams bolster title credentials with magnificent League Two win
S Walker: One really important save when game was live in second half. 8
Byrne: Strong performance at the back. 7
Baldwin: On message and orderly. 7
Crichlow: Returned to the side and had an assured afternoon. 7
Halliday: A real thorn in the first half for Colchester, especially. Stayed alive to set up opener. 8
Khela: Some really good moments and coming along very nicely. 8
Smallwood: Oils the wheels and let’s other flourish further forward. 8
Adaramola: Bang at it and posed a whole stack of problems for the U’s down the left. Brilliant, insatiable performance. 9
Lapslie: Showed his predatory instincts with a sharp header to make it 2-1 and to add gloss with a fourth. 8.
Wright: Restored to the starting line-up and contributed to a fine home display. 7
Kavanagh: Handed a first start since February 11 and scored two poacher’s goals. 8
Substitutes: Pointon (Wright 73), 7.
Kelly (Crichlow 73), 6.
Pattison (Adaramola 83).
J Walker (Kavanagh 83).
Huntington (Byrne 83)
Not used: Hilton, Mellon.
