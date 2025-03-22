Bradford City player ratings: One brilliant nine and a plethora of eights as Bantams bolster title credentials with magnificent League Two win

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League Two home game against Colchester United at Valley Parade.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

S Walker: One really important save when game was live in second half. 8

Byrne: Strong performance at the back. 7

Baldwin: On message and orderly. 7

Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh scoring the opening goal despite the efforts of Colchester United's Matt Macey during the Sky Bet League Two match. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Crichlow: Returned to the side and had an assured afternoon. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halliday: A real thorn in the first half for Colchester, especially. Stayed alive to set up opener. 8

Khela: Some really good moments and coming along very nicely. 8

Smallwood: Oils the wheels and let’s other flourish further forward. 8

Bradford City's George Lapslie scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Adaramola: Bang at it and posed a whole stack of problems for the U’s down the left. Brilliant, insatiable performance. 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lapslie: Showed his predatory instincts with a sharp header to make it 2-1 and to add gloss with a fourth. 8.

Wright: Restored to the starting line-up and contributed to a fine home display. 7

Kavanagh: Handed a first start since February 11 and scored two poacher’s goals. 8

Substitutes: Pointon (Wright 73), 7.

Kelly (Crichlow 73), 6.

Pattison (Adaramola 83).

J Walker (Kavanagh 83).

Huntington (Byrne 83)