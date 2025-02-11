Bradford City player ratings: One match-winning eight after show-stopping moment against Accrington Stanley in League Two clash

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One home game against Accrington Stanley at Valley Parade.

S Walker: Made a key early save to deny Ben Woods. 6

Johnson: Restored on the right of the back three. Kept busy and did well. Good hour. 7

Shepherd: Switched to the left of the ‘three’. Stretched at times and being the ‘middle man’ suits him a tad more. Still ultra-committed. 7

Bradford City defender Brad Halliday. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Baldwin: One of four City players booked in the first period. Had a good chance to make it 2-0. 7

Halliday: A night which was primarily about doing his bit defensively. 6

Pattison: His strike was simply devastating. A real show-stopper. 8

Smallwood: Him and Pattison did not have it their own way in the centre ground. 6

Bradford City keeper Sam Walker. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Wright: Worked hard going both ways in the rain. 6

Leigh: Handed a start up top and put himself about. 6

Pointon: Pockets of liveliness and involved in Pattison’s wonder strike. 6

Kavanagh: A welcome sight after going off at the weekend. Not his sort of night, but kept going. 6

Substitutes: J Walker (Kavanagh 59) 6.

Huntington (Johnson 59) 7.

Khela (Pointon 82)

Sarcevic (Pattison 82).