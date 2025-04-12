Bradford City player ratings: One predatory 9/10 but one stupid 4/10 for Bantams in madcap League 2 loss at Swindon
S Walker: Beaten three times, but still showed his mettle. 7
Byrne: Unfortunate own goal. Had to man the barricades down to 10. 5
Shepherd: Back as the middle man and has his hands full. Brutal late moment. 4
Crichlow: Up against a former loan club of his and it was a testing day. 5
Halliday: Assists with two goals and posed plenty of issues for Swindon. And a goal! 8
Pattison: Had to run hard as City went down to 10. Came off at break. 6
Smallwood: Brainless dismissal when his side were leading 2-0 early was ridiculous. Reckless challenge. 4
Adaramola: Bright early, but the game changed. 6
Khela: Waking a tightrope after first-half booking. 6
Pointon: Sacrificed at break as City sought to stiffen their defence. 6
Kavanagh: Hat-trick inside 21 minutes. Should have probably had a fourth. 9
Substitutes: Kelly (Pointon 46), 6.
Johnson (Pattison 46), 6.
Sarcevic (Khela 74).
Not used: Hilton, J Walker, Wright, Mellon.
