Bradford City player ratings: One predatory 9/10 but one stupid 4/10 for Bantams in madcap League 2 loss at Swindon

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday lunch-time’s League 2 game against Swindon at the County Ground.

S Walker: Beaten three times, but still showed his mettle. 7

Byrne: Unfortunate own goal. Had to man the barricades down to 10. 5

Shepherd: Back as the middle man and has his hands full. Brutal late moment. 4

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Crichlow: Up against a former loan club of his and it was a testing day. 5

Halliday: Assists with two goals and posed plenty of issues for Swindon. And a goal! 8

Pattison: Had to run hard as City went down to 10. Came off at break. 6

Smallwood: Brainless dismissal when his side were leading 2-0 early was ridiculous. Reckless challenge. 4

Bradford City loan defender Jack Shepherd. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Adaramola: Bright early, but the game changed. 6

Khela: Waking a tightrope after first-half booking. 6

Pointon: Sacrificed at break as City sought to stiffen their defence. 6

Kavanagh: Hat-trick inside 21 minutes. Should have probably had a fourth. 9

Substitutes: Kelly (Pointon 46), 6.

Johnson (Pattison 46), 6.

Sarcevic (Khela 74).