The player ratings are in following Bradford City’s 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra.

Bobby Pointon gave Bradford the lead in the opening minute, sparking bedlam in the stands at the University of Bradford Stadium.

The floodgates did not open in the way home fans hoped it would, but Graham Alexander’s men did strike again through Calum Kavanagh.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the University of Bradford Stadium.

Sam Walker - Commanded his box with authority and made an important penalty save. 8

Sam Walker impressed between the Bradford City sticks. | Tony Johnson

Brad Halliday - Solid defensively and became more of an attacking threat as the afternoon went on. 7

Aden Baldwin - Won his duels and marshaled the backline. 7

Neill Byrne - Steady in the central back three before being forced off with an injury. 7

Romoney Crichlow - Looked shaky on too many occasions when Crewe ventured forward. Substituted at the interval. 5

Tayo Adaramola - Full of attacking intent down the left and did not shirk his defensive responsibilities. 8

Richard Smallwood - A calming influence who was also willing to bite into tackles. His handling in the area that Crewe their penalty a blot on the record. 6

Richie Smallwood's handball gave Crewe Alexandra the chance to level from the spot - but they squandered it. | George Wood/Getty Images

Alex Pattison - Put his foot on the ball when the Bantams needed him to. Faded a bit in the secod half, but an impressive display. 7

George Lapslie - The least effective of Bradford’s midfielders and hooked at the break. 5

Bobby Pointon - Busy, like he so often is. Gave Bradford the lead with a finish that showed razor sharp instincts. 7

Calum Kavanagh - It was his grit and skill that paved the way for the opener and he provided the second. Did have spells out of the game though. 7

Substitutes

Brandon Khela - A lively presence in midfield after being introduced from the bench. 7

Jack Shepherd - Did his job keeping Crewe at bay. 7

Callum Johnson - Steady presence after being introduced in place of the injured Byrne. 6