It was a mixed bag of Bradford City performances in their 2-1 win over Carlisle United.

There were clear standouts in the victory, as there needed to be for such a tough game to be won. However, there were some players who struggled in a chaotic battle with the Cumbrians.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the University of Bradford Stadium.

Sam Walker - Made some crucial saves but gifted Carlisle their leveller with a blunder he will want to forget. 5

Cheick Diabate - A solid display from the new signing, who already looks a shrewd addition to the Bantams backline. 7

Neill Byrne - Not given the easiest afternoon by Charlie Wyke, who made the defender look uneasy at times. 5

Ciaran Kelly - A steady outing for the defender, who won a lot of battles. 6

Brad Halliday - A bundle of energy up and down the right flank. Helped to get Bradford on the front foot but did not shirk his defensive responsibilities. 8

Jamie Walker - Carlisle tried in vain to stifle him. Moved the ball effortlessly and taunted defenders all afternoon. 9

Jamie Walker shone for Bradford City against Carlisle United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Richie Smallwood - Tidy in possession but Bradford’s midfield was bypassed too easily. As the midfield anchor, the veteran has to take some responsibility for that. 5

Clarke Oduor - Some neat touches but faded in and out of the game. 5

Tyreik Wright - A difficult afternoon for the winger, who was largely ineffective. Not as sharp as he needed to be but did provide a lovely cross for Cook’s second. 6

Andy Cook - Delivered the type of performance the home fans have seen from him on many occasions. Bullied and harassed defenders as he looked to test Harry Lewis as frequently as possible. Took his goals well. 9

Olly Sanderson - Worked tirelessly and linked play well, but hesitant in front of goal at a key moment. 6

Substitutes

Bobby Pointon - An injection of vibrancy when the Bantams needed it. 7

Alex Pattison - N/A.