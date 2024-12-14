Bradford City player ratings v Swindon Town: Credit for bright sparks in dull affair - and two clear standouts
It was not a particularly glamorous affair but a first-half goal from Calum Kavanagh was enough to end Bradford’s winless league run.
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the University of Bradford Stadium.
Sam Walker - Had very little to do between the sticks. Reliable when called upon. 7
Aden Baldwin - Settled after some early wayward passes. 6
Paul Huntington - Marshaled a defence that did not face particularly intense scrutiny. 7
Jack Shepherd - Steady against a toothless attack. 6
Jay Benn - Lively up and down the right flank, although Bradford looked more dangerous going down the left. Did not emerge for the second half after picking up a knock. 6
Richard Smallwood - A workmanlike showing in midfield. 6
Corry Evans - Forward-thinking and busy throughout. Forced off with an injury just before the hour mark. 8
Lewis Richards - Brightened up a relatively dull affair. Provided an outlet on the left and the most promising moves went through him. 8
Bobby Pointon - Constantly tried to get the Bantams on the front foot, linking midfield and attack effectively. 7
Calum Kavanagh - Ran his socks off and opened his League Two account for the season. 7
Andy Cook - Did not look after the ball as well as he can, but put himself about. 6
Substitutes
Brad Halliday - A cool head after replacing the injured Jay Benn. 6
Antoni Sarcevic - Made his long-awaited return to action and was tidy on the ball. 6
Jamie Walker - N/A
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.