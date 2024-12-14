Bradford City player ratings v Swindon Town: Credit for bright sparks in dull affair - and two clear standouts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 14th Dec 2024, 16:53 BST
Player ratings have been dished out following Bradford City’s 1-0 win over Swindon Town.

It was not a particularly glamorous affair but a first-half goal from Calum Kavanagh was enough to end Bradford’s winless league run.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the University of Bradford Stadium.

Sam Walker - Had very little to do between the sticks. Reliable when called upon. 7

Aden Baldwin - Settled after some early wayward passes. 6

Paul Huntington - Marshaled a defence that did not face particularly intense scrutiny. 7

Jack Shepherd - Steady against a toothless attack. 6

Jay Benn - Lively up and down the right flank, although Bradford looked more dangerous going down the left. Did not emerge for the second half after picking up a knock. 6

Richard Smallwood - A workmanlike showing in midfield. 6

Corry Evans - Forward-thinking and busy throughout. Forced off with an injury just before the hour mark. 8

Lewis Richards - Brightened up a relatively dull affair. Provided an outlet on the left and the most promising moves went through him. 8

Bobby Pointon - Constantly tried to get the Bantams on the front foot, linking midfield and attack effectively. 7

Bobby Pointon was among the better performers for Bradford City.Bobby Pointon was among the better performers for Bradford City.
Bobby Pointon was among the better performers for Bradford City. | Tony Johnson

Calum Kavanagh - Ran his socks off and opened his League Two account for the season. 7

Andy Cook - Did not look after the ball as well as he can, but put himself about. 6

Substitutes

Brad Halliday - A cool head after replacing the injured Jay Benn. 6

Antoni Sarcevic - Made his long-awaited return to action and was tidy on the ball. 6

Jamie Walker - N/A

