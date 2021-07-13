FRIENDLY: Bradford City

Friendlies between the clubs have become an annual event, and are part of Bradford's preparations for the new League Two season, which begins at Exeter City on August 7.

The game was called off as a precaution to head off the potential for the one confirmed case of the virus spreading through the squad.

Bradford are due to host Doncaster Rovers on Saturday in front of a socially-distanced crowd limited to 2,000.