Bradford City provide update on influential promotion duo and reveal six departures at the end of 2024-25 League Two season

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 13th May 2025, 16:00 BST
BRADFORD City have announced that six players will leave the League Two club at the end of their current deals in June, with the newly-promoted outfit in discussions with five other players whose contracts are due to expire including captain Richie Smallwood and influential goalkeeper Sam Walker.

The club have confirmed the exits of Jamie Walker and Romoney Crichlow - who revealed their departures via social media - alongside defender Callum Johnson, senior striker Vadaine Oliver, centre-half Sam Stubbs and young midfielder Gabe Wadsworth.

Oliver spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Shrewsbury, while Stubbs has just completed a season-long loan at Cheltenham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside key duo Smallwood, who cleaned up at the club’s recent end-of-season awards dinner and Walker, who had an impressive 24-25, City remain in talks with defender Ciaran Kelly, wing-back Lewis Richards and goalkeeper/coach Colin Doyle regarding fresh terms.

Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic and captain Richie Smallwood celebrate promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic and captain Richie Smallwood celebrate promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The club have also invited back veteran defender Paul Huntington for pre-season training to give him the opportunity of potentially earning a new deal.

City have also activated an option to extend the contracts of youngsters Harry Ibbitson and Zac Hadi by a further season.

Related topics:League Two
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice