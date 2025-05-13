Bradford City provide update on influential promotion duo and reveal six departures at the end of 2024-25 League Two season

BRADFORD City have announced that six players will leave the League Two club at the end of their current deals in June, with the newly-promoted outfit in discussions with five other players whose contracts are due to expire including captain Richie Smallwood and influential goalkeeper Sam Walker.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have confirmed the exits of Jamie Walker and Romoney Crichlow - who revealed their departures via social media - alongside defender Callum Johnson, senior striker Vadaine Oliver, centre-half Sam Stubbs and young midfielder Gabe Wadsworth.

Oliver spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Shrewsbury, while Stubbs has just completed a season-long loan at Cheltenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside key duo Smallwood, who cleaned up at the club’s recent end-of-season awards dinner and Walker, who had an impressive 24-25, City remain in talks with defender Ciaran Kelly, wing-back Lewis Richards and goalkeeper/coach Colin Doyle regarding fresh terms.

Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic and captain Richie Smallwood celebrate promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The club have also invited back veteran defender Paul Huntington for pre-season training to give him the opportunity of potentially earning a new deal.