Bradford City provide update on influential promotion duo and reveal six departures at the end of 2024-25 League Two season
The club have confirmed the exits of Jamie Walker and Romoney Crichlow - who revealed their departures via social media - alongside defender Callum Johnson, senior striker Vadaine Oliver, centre-half Sam Stubbs and young midfielder Gabe Wadsworth.
Oliver spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Shrewsbury, while Stubbs has just completed a season-long loan at Cheltenham.
Alongside key duo Smallwood, who cleaned up at the club’s recent end-of-season awards dinner and Walker, who had an impressive 24-25, City remain in talks with defender Ciaran Kelly, wing-back Lewis Richards and goalkeeper/coach Colin Doyle regarding fresh terms.
The club have also invited back veteran defender Paul Huntington for pre-season training to give him the opportunity of potentially earning a new deal.
City have also activated an option to extend the contracts of youngsters Harry Ibbitson and Zac Hadi by a further season.