Bradford City quartet, Leeds United key man and Barnsley FC duo headline Yorkshire football's Team of the Week

BRADFORD City lead the parade with four player nominations in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week following a fabulous derby win over Huddersfield Town.

It was also a good week for fellow League One high-fliers Barnsley. All in all, five clubs are represented in our latest XI. And who gets the manager's nod?.

Here's the line-up in a 3-4-3 formation, since you ask.

Goalkeeper: Karl Darlow (Leeds United)

One, two, three: Bradford's Bobby Pointon had a West Yorkshire derby day to remember (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Came into the side at Fulham and made three fine saves. No chance with the late winner, mind.

Defence: Aden Baldwin (Bradford City)

Shrugged off a knee issue to deliver a nice class performance on derby day. His ball to start the move for City's first was sumptuous.

Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough)

Karl Darlow of Leeds United (Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Red-letter day for the Irishman in his first start for two years. Competed very well, considering, against Preston's Daniel Jebbison as he got back to the day job in solid fashion.

Matt Targett (Middlesbrough)

Has made a quickfire impression at Boro. Scored their first equaliser, the cue to plenty of celebrations in front of the 5,700 away following.

Midfield: Josh Neufville (Bradford City)

Bradford's Josh Neufville is brought down by Huddersfield's Ruben Roosken. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Continued his super start to City life with another fine performance. Class act.

Luca Connell (Barnsley)

Looked a player revitalised and produced a display of leadership and quality as the Reds continued their excellent start to the campaign.

Jono Bland (Barnsley)

Here, there and everywhere as Barnsley ended their poor home run against Reading.

Kian Spence (Rotherham United)

After an injury-hit start to life with the Millers, his display was the big positive at AFC Wimbledon. A canny signing.

Forwards: Bobby Pointon (Bradford City)

The Low Moor lad laid claim to the match-ball against Town after scoring two goals and possibly a third. Showed his ice-cool mentality in front of goal, according to Graham Alexander. Having a dream year.

Oli McBurnie (Hull City)

Crowned a good centre-forward's showing with a goal at former club Swansea City.

Will Swan (Bradford City)

Did everything but score after posing considerable problems for Town's defence on derby day.

Manager/head coach: Graham Alexander (Bradford City)