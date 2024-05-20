Bradford City have raided League Two champions Stockport County for a second time, securing the signature of defender Neill Byrne.

Having already signed midfielder Antoni Sarcevic from the Hatters, Bradford have prised Byrne away from Edgeley Park for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old, a centre-back by trade, has signed a two-year deal at Valley Parade.

After putting pen to paper, Byrne said: “I am delighted to be here. When I first heard about the interest from Bradford City and the manager, it was a move I really wanted to happen and get over the line.

“I have spoken with the gaffer and we both have the same ambitions: to try and achieve what we did last year at Stockport, and bring this massive football club back up to League One.

Neill Byrne has been added to the Bradford City ranks. Image: Bradford City

“The key is to maintain that momentum that Bradford ended the season with, going into next season, and just keep kicking on with good standards. We need to try to get this fanbase behind us from the start of the season, while keeping them entertained and push for promotion. I am really looking forward to putting the shirt on."

The move marks a return to Yorkshire for Byrne, who racked up 40 appearances for FC Halifax Town over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Bantams boss Graham Alexander said: “I am very happy we could attract Neill to Bradford City to add his quality and experience of success to our squad.

