Bradford City raid Stockport County again to sign League Two title-winning defender Neill Byrne
Having already signed midfielder Antoni Sarcevic from the Hatters, Bradford have prised Byrne away from Edgeley Park for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old, a centre-back by trade, has signed a two-year deal at Valley Parade.
After putting pen to paper, Byrne said: “I am delighted to be here. When I first heard about the interest from Bradford City and the manager, it was a move I really wanted to happen and get over the line.
“I have spoken with the gaffer and we both have the same ambitions: to try and achieve what we did last year at Stockport, and bring this massive football club back up to League One.
“The key is to maintain that momentum that Bradford ended the season with, going into next season, and just keep kicking on with good standards. We need to try to get this fanbase behind us from the start of the season, while keeping them entertained and push for promotion. I am really looking forward to putting the shirt on."
The move marks a return to Yorkshire for Byrne, who racked up 40 appearances for FC Halifax Town over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.
Bantams boss Graham Alexander said: “I am very happy we could attract Neill to Bradford City to add his quality and experience of success to our squad.
“We feel his dominant presence and composure in possession will help us play the way we finished the season, while his character and influence will help the other experienced players set the standards required - both on and off the pitch. We have a real team player on board, and we really look forward to working with him.”
