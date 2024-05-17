BRADFORD City have signed midfielder Antoni Sarcevic - their first capture of the close season.

The 32-year-old joins on an initial two-year deal, fresh from a League Two title-winning season at Stockport County.

Promoted seven times in his career, Sarcevic has achieved no less than five promotions from the fourth tier throughout his time in the professional realm, including at each of his last three clubs in Stockport, Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester-born player’s first promotion arrived at Chester, who were promoted to the Conference in 2013.

New Bradford City signing Antoni Sarcevic. Picture courtesy of BCAFC

He then moved to Fleetwood where he helped the club to promotion to League One - and worked with City chief Graham Alexander - before repeating that feat at next club Argyle in 2019-20.

Sarcevic moved back up north to Bolton in the summer of 2020, helping the Trotters to a third-place finish in League Two before signing for Stockport, where he was part of the County side who returned to the EFL in 2022 and were elevated to the third tier recently.

Sarcevic said: “I am made up that it is all done, and delighted to be at Bradford City. I cannot wait to get going.

"I have worked with the gaffer before and, along with the size and stature of the club, it was a no brainer for me. This club needs to start getting up the leagues again, and this year is paramount in doing that.

"I have been there and done it and got out of this league many times. I hope to be a good acquisition to the squad, which is already very strong.

"I like to add quality, chip in with goals and assists and make sure everyone around me is pulling in the same direction to get those three points every weekend. I am always one that will be driving standards and hopefully you can see that on the pitch.

"Hopefully, I can bring my standards, my drive and my winning mentality to the group here, for the fans and the club, and we can get the job done by going up this year.”

Alexander added: “I am delighted to welcome Antoni to Bradford City.

"He is a player I know well from my time at Fleetwood Town. He played a major part in our success there and has continued to help other clubs win promotion from this division since.