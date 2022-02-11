Bradford City receive injury boost ahead of crucial meeting with Exeter City

Defender Liam Ridehalgh was forced off with an injury at half-time of City’s 1-0 win over Stevenage in midweek but Adams confirmed he will have the same 18 players available when the Grecians visit Valley Parade at 3pm on Saturday.

"We have got the same 18 as we had the other night for the game against Stevenage," confirmed Adams.

Meanwhile, Angol is set to play again for the Bantams this campaign.

IN CONTENTION: Bradford's Liam Ridehalgh. Picture: Getty Images.

The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the Bantams’ goalless draw with Rochdale last month but does not require surgery, giving him enough time to recover before the end of the campaign.

Injury has saw Angol's appearances limited this season. He has proved a key man when on the pitch for City, scoring six goals in 16 appearances.

Adams continued: "We will see Lee Angol again this season.

"If he had to go for an operation we wouldn't have but we will see him again this season."

LEE ANGOL: Is set to play again for Bradford this season. Picture: Getty Images.

Winger Charles Vernam has missed each of City’s last three outings and is expected to return to training next week.

Adams added: "He is coming along well, we are hoping he can get back out over the next week or so and start doing some field work with the medical team."

Sam Nombe could be in contention to start for Exeter.

The 23-year-old has made two substitute appearances since returning from his recent injury lay off and the forward could be handed a starting spot in West Yorkshire.

Defender Jack Sparkes made his first start for Exeter in their 1-0 win over Leyton Orient since breaking his collarbone in August and could keep his starting spot.