Bradford City release former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough FC and Doncaster Rovers midfielder but in talks to keep Andy Cook

Adam Clayton has left Bradford City at the end of his short-term contract but the Bantams are in talks to keep Andy Cook.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 25th May 2023, 09:00 BST

Former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough midfielder Clayton left Doncaster Rovers to join League Two rivals Bradford in January but despite being a regular in the sid, City have not offered him a new contract.But they are unsurprisingly keen to keep 28-goal League Two top-scorer Cook, along with midfielder Alex Gilliead and left-back Liam Ridehalgh, despite their deals expiring the summer.

Cook scored 31 goals in all competitions, the first Bantams striker to hit the 30 goals mark in a season since Bobby Campbell in 1982-83.

Gillead made 42 league starts in 2022-23 and despite injury problems, Ridehlagh made 26.

Injury-hit Abo Eisa will also leave this summer, along with Kian Scales, Oscar Threlkeld and Yann Songo’o, who ended the season out on loan.

The club has exercised an option to extend Colin Doyle’s playing contract by a further year, and he remains as goalkeeping coach.

The Bantams finished sixth last season, but lost to Carlisle United in the play-off semi-finals.

Offered new terms: Alex Gilliead, Andy Cook, Bobby Pointon, Dylan Youmbi, Harvey Rowe, Heath Richardson and Liam Ridehalgh

Released: Abo Eisa, Adam Clayton, Charlie Wood, Cole Roberts, Jack Wilson, Kian Scales , Oscar Threlkeld , Yann Songo’o

Under contract for 2023-24: Brad Halliday, Ciarán Kelly, Colin Doyle, Emmanuel Osadebe, Finn Cousin-Dawson, Harry Chapman, Harry Lewis, Jake Young, Jamie Walker, Luke Hendrie, Matt Derbyshire, Matty Foulds, Matty Platt, Richie Smallwood, Ryan East, Sam Stubbs, Timi Odusina, Vadaine Oliver.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedAndy CookHuddersfield TownDoncaster Rovers