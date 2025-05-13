Bradford City remain in discussions with influential duo after announcing squad plans following promotion to League One, plus Harrogate Town developments

BRADFORD City remain in discussions with key duo Richie Smallwood and Sam Walker regarding fresh terms with their deals due to expire next month.

Newly-promoted City have started planning for life in League One in 2025-26, with the club also announcing that six players will definitely be leaving when their deals terminate in June, including Scottish winger Jamie Walker.

The club also confirmed the exits of Romoney Crichlow, who joined on a short-term deal in January and defender Callum Johnson, who endured an injury-ravaged time at Valley Parade after joining last summer.

Senior striker Vadaine Oliver, who spent the second half of 2024-25 on loan at Shrewsbury and centre-half Sam Stubbs, who recently completed a season-long loan with Cheltenham, will also depart alongside young midfielder Gabe Wadsworth.

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood with delirious Bantams fans at Valley Parade following promotion on May 3. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The future of four-time promotion winner and captain Smallwood, 34, is particularly pertinent to City, with the midfield enforcer enjoying an outstanding campaign.

The former Hull City, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough player was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season by his peers and also scooped five awards at City’s end-of-season awards night - in a year when he missed just three league games due to a late-season suspension.

Meanwhile, keeper Walker, 33, was ever-present at league level for a remarkable 66 matches, ever since joining in the 2024 winter window.

City remain in talks with off-contract trio Ciaran Kelly, Lewis Richards and goalkeeper/coach Colin Doyle over new deals.

Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic and captain Richie Smallwood celebrate promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The club have also invited back veteran defender Paul Huntington for pre-season training.