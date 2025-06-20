Bradford City reveal new away strip - and a new signing

BRADFORD City have revealed their new 2025-26 Macron away kit, with a new signing pictured among the players modelling the jersey which is now on sale.

Shot at Dare Studios in Leeds, new signing Ibou Touray featured on the photo of the new kit alongside fellow summer arrival Max Power. They joined Brad Halliday and Calum Kavanagh.

The strip, sporting the tagline ‘Same Taylor, New Fight’ can be purchased via the clubs official online retail site, Bantams Direct and from the Bradford City Store from 9am on Saturday morning.

The sky blue strip, coupled with claret and amber trim, features an embossed ‘pied de poule’ pattern on the shirt.