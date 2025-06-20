Bradford City reveal new away strip - and a new signing
Shot at Dare Studios in Leeds, new signing Ibou Touray featured on the photo of the new kit alongside fellow summer arrival Max Power. They joined Brad Halliday and Calum Kavanagh.
The strip, sporting the tagline ‘Same Taylor, New Fight’ can be purchased via the clubs official online retail site, Bantams Direct and from the Bradford City Store from 9am on Saturday morning.
The sky blue strip, coupled with claret and amber trim, features an embossed ‘pied de poule’ pattern on the shirt.
The club will once again remember and pay tribute to the 56 lives tragically lost in the Valley Parade Fire Disaster on May 11, 1985 with a black ribbon stitched into the back of the shirt.