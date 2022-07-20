Bradford City 'right on track' for League Two opener against Doncaster Rovers after pre-season win over Sunderland says Mark Hughes

The Bantams continued their pre-season preparations on Tuesday night as they recorded a 2-0 win over Championship side Sunderland at Valley Parade.

The performance pleased Hughes, who felt his side stood up well against the Black Cats, who were promoted via the League One play-offs last term.

“I thought our enthusiasm and general play in terms of moving the ball and pressing was very good, both defensively and in attack," reflected Hughes.

“It was good to go up against a higher level of opposition to test and engage ourselves. I thought it was a great test for us, and one we passed.

“We looked fit, despite the conditions. We do not have any outfield players who have managed a full 90 minutes yet, but it is all about building up the game time. We are well on track. When we are training together, everyone is getting better and stronger.”

Emmanuel Osadebe’s clever finish from a tight angle and a penalty from Jamie Walker ensured the Bantams could celebrate victory in the friendly.

Bradford have had a busy summer as Hughes rebuilds the side after taking over earlier this year.

MARK HUGHES: Was pleased after Bradford City's win over Sunderland. Picture: Getty Images.

And the former Wales and Manchester City boss is happy with the options at his disposal at the top end of the pitch.

He added: “I am pleased with our options in attack. I thought the whole performance was really good, with the midfield and defence as well.

“The midfield was key to breaking things up and we look very dynamic in attack. We caused different types of problems as the game went on.