Bradford City rolling with punches and showing a strong jaw in League Two as Graham Alexander reveals boxing inspiration

FEW can accuse Bradford City of not rolling with the punches and showing a strong jaw so far in 2024-25.

After a tough first half of the campaign, the Bantams - hit by an untimely bout of defensive injuries in the autumn, with other key players such as Antoni Sarcevic and Alex Pattison being out of action for significant spells - are showing their mettle, even if the issues have not gone away.

They, of course, must make do without talismanic forward Andy Cook for the rest of the season.

Despite the problems, City's bid for promotion is not being derailed and they have shown a strong mindset in particular at the start of 2025, backing up from the end of the previous year.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Graham Alexander's side boast an eye-catching sequence of seven wins in their last nine matches in all competitions ahead of Saturday's encounter with runaway leaders Walsall.

City are chasing their fifth consecutive home victory and their form in front of their own supporters and only the Saddlers have taken more points on home soil in the fourth tier than Alexander’s troops, who have won eight of their 12 matches so far, losing just once.

It reflects well on the strength of character in his group – in terms of coping with the pressure which is always there at Valley Parade - with Alexander admitting that he has previously referenced other sports people and professions - including boxing - to illustrate the importance of an elite mentality in sport.

Alexander said: "I used it last season about expecting difficult things in games. I don’t think a boxer goes into a ring not expecting to get hit. "He knows he’s going to get hit, so he prepares himself and just takes it and carries on.

"That challenge, that fight, the hits they take – you taking hits. But they keep getting in the ring.

"That for me is the biggest thing. Keep showing up.

"I think boxing is a great example for people because it is the hardest sport physically and mentally and they still go out there."

While the noble art has provided inspiration before, visits to the boxing gym remain strictly off the menu for City's players.

Alexander added: "That’s something I wouldn’t have enjoyed as a player. I just wanted to play football.

"If you can get an idea to settle players down or get them motivate, you have to use examples.