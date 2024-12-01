BRADFORD CITY boss Graham Alexander insists “fine margins” are going against his team after seeing the Bantams’ FA Cup hopes ended at Morecambe.

Jordan Slew’s goal earned Morecambe a place in the third round, the striker scoring the only goal of the game eight minutes from time when he volleyed home a cross from Luke Hendrie, the goal coming five minutes after Neill Byrne had received a straight red card for a dangerous shove on Slew.

Both sides had come close to taking the lead in the first period, with Morecambe’s Harvey Macadam clipping an effort towards goal that beat Sam Walker but hit the woodwork.

The Bantams ended the half on top but wasted two golden chances.

DOWN AND OUT: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Jay Benn blazed over the bar from the right hand side of the area after being played in on goal and Oliver Sanderson then made a real mess of his final effort which was easily saved by Harry Burgoyne.

Bradford boss Graham Alexander said: “It’s a harsh result for us. We had some great chances to take the lead but didn’t take them and after we brought on some fresh legs we had the red card which gave them some impetus.

“I’ve seen the challenge again and for the red card and it shouldn’t have been a sending-off but the fine margins are going against us at the moment.”

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Williams, Stott, Adam Lewis, Songo'o, White, Tollitt, Macadam (Paul Lewis 85), Slew, Hope (Dackers 55). Unused substitutes: Scales, Taylor, Harrack, Brown, Millen, Tutonda. Bradford City: Sam Walker, Byrne, Huntington, Shepherd, Benn, Jamie Walker (Pattison 71), Smallwood (Oliver 87), Pointon (Oduor 72), Halliday (Richards 87), Sanderson (Kavanagh 71), Cook. Unused substitutes: Doyle, Baldwin, Evans, Diabate.