Bradford City sell fringe defender after successful non-league loan

Stuart Rayner
Stuart Rayner
Published 28th May 2024, 17:20 BST
Centre-back Timi Odusina has made his loan from Bradford City to Woking permanent after just seven appearances in claret and amber.

A product of Norwich City's youth system, the now-24-year-old joined from Hartlepool United on a three-year contract in 2022, but struggled to make an impact in his debut season, three of his starts coming in the Football League Trophy.

He only made three matchday squads in 2023 – on New Year's Day in the league, and two cup games at the start of last season. He was an unused substitute each time.

But he appears to have found a home after initially being loaned to Conference side Woking for the first half of the season, which was extended for the remainder of the campaign, and now further still. He made 15 league starts for the Cardinals.

MOVING ON: Timi OdusinaMOVING ON: Timi Odusina
The fee is undisclosed.

Manager Graham Alexander has signed midfielder Antoni Sarcevic and centre-back Neil Byrne from last season's League Two champions Stockport County.

Meanwhile, defender Matty Platt will join Notts County at the end of his contract next month.

