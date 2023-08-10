Bradford City are reportedly set to win the race to sign Crystal Palace forward John-Kymani Gordon.

A product of Palace’s academy, Gordon is already familiar to Bradford fans having helped break Bantam hearts during his loan spell at Carlisle United last season.

He started the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-final between Carlisle and Bradford, a fixture which saw the former progress to the final at Wembley.

Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Bantams have already utilised the loan market this season, drafting in Daniel Oyegoke on a temporary basis from Brentford. They have also made five permanent additions in Kevin McDonald, Clarke Oduor, Alex Pattison, Tyler Smith and Ash Taylor.

Gordon has not yet established himself as a first-team regular at Selhurst Park, although has featured under Roy Hodgson in pre-season this summer.