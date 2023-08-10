All Sections
Bradford City 'set to win the race' for Crystal Palace's Oxford United, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town-linked star

Bradford City are reportedly set to win the race to sign Crystal Palace forward John-Kymani Gordon.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST

The 20-year-old has been linked with League One clubs Oxford United, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town but according to transfer guru Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Gordon is heading to League Two.

A product of Palace’s academy, Gordon is already familiar to Bradford fans having helped break Bantam hearts during his loan spell at Carlisle United last season.

He started the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-final between Carlisle and Bradford, a fixture which saw the former progress to the final at Wembley.

A product of Palace’s academy, Gordon is already familiar to Bradford fans having helped break Bantam hearts during his loan spell at Carlisle United. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesA product of Palace’s academy, Gordon is already familiar to Bradford fans having helped break Bantam hearts during his loan spell at Carlisle United. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
The Bantams have already utilised the loan market this season, drafting in Daniel Oyegoke on a temporary basis from Brentford. They have also made five permanent additions in Kevin McDonald, Clarke Oduor, Alex Pattison, Tyler Smith and Ash Taylor.

Gordon has not yet established himself as a first-team regular at Selhurst Park, although has featured under Roy Hodgson in pre-season this summer.

After joining Carlisle on loan in January, he racked up 17 appearances for the Cumbrians and registered two goals.

