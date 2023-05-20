Carlisle United 3 Bradford City 1 (AET): More border city pain as Bantams season ends in Cumbria

THE BORDER city of Carlisle obstinately continues to be no friend of Bradford City.

No win here since August 1985 and that grim sequence continued and finished the Bantams season in the process.

With the tie level at the end of normal time after Brad Halliday diverted the ball into his own net on 21 minutes - cancelling out City’s first-leg advantage - Brunton Park’s biggest ever play-off crowd of 15,401 was holding out for the hero.

In the event, the home supporters found two.

Carlisle United's John-Kymani Gordon scores their sides first goal during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final second leg match at Brunton Park, Carlisle. Picture date: Saturday May 20, 2023.

Ex-City player Jordan Gibson wrecked City’s Christmas on Boxing Day. Another former Bantam in Lewis Guy looked like providing the last rites to 2022-23, firing home a deadly low shot on 98 minutes.

Wembley songs arrived from Cumbrians, only for their lead in the tie to last just eight minutes with Matt Derbyshire turning in Scott Banks’s cross to restore parity.

But United were not to be denied. Ben Barclay breaking City hearts after nipping in front of Harry Lewis on 113 minutes to nod home from a cross from Owen Moxon, whose corner had initially been blocked to book a final place against Stockport County - his parent club. He will be ineligible for the final, but the Que Sera songs returned.

A terrific atmosphere greeted both sets of players at a packed and sun-drenched Brunton Park, bedecked in royal blue and white aside from a fair chunk of claret and amber on the far side of the Pioneer Stand.

Paul Simpson had cajoled his side to fly out of the traps after their nervy start at Valley Parade and they followed his missive in a strong opening half.

Crystal Palace loanee John-Kymani Gordon, restored to the starting line-up after serving a ban, was full of beans and the hosts’ talismanic midfielder Moxon followed his lead as Carlisle took a stranglehold.

The upshot was that they had wiped out City’s narrow advantage by the break and the visitors couldn’t argue in truth. It could have been worse, even though the visitors did produce a couple of threatening moments themselves.

While Gordon was a menace for City’s backline, someone who he knows well in City’s own Eagles loan recruit in Banks was at the heart of the good things from the Bantams.

After giving the Cumbrians something to think about at BD8, Banks looked a lively border raider early on, blocking an attempted clearance from Corey Whelan, with the ball eventually finding Richie Smallwood in a dangerous position.

His first shot was blocked but came back into his path with the goal briefly opening up, but Guy got in the way of his second effort.

City were starting to shade it, before Gordon gave them something to think about.

The quicksilver forward picked up the ball right of centre and unleashed a pinpoint curling shot which was tipped onto the inside of the post by the alert Lewis.

The moment provided fuel to the Cumbrian hordes and they were soon on their feet celebrating an opener, with Gordon - unsurprisingly - a central figure.

Carlisle worked the ball adeptly down the right before moving the ball inside, with Jack Senior at the heart of it alongside Joe Garner before finding Moxon with a clever back heel.

Lewis kept out his low drive, but his parry was weak. Flash Gordon sensed his chance and in a race for the loose ball, it was the unfortunate Halliday, who got the final touch to divert it into his own net.

Play then rapidly switched to the Warwick Road end. Banks saw his header tipped onto the woodwork and his follow-up was gathered by Tomas Holy before Carlisle again knocked on the door.

City were stretched and on the ropes with Lewis making a brilliant reaction save to keep out Moxon’s venomous goalbound shot after Garner’s header had hit the post following a corner on the right.

The Cumbrians sensed Yorkshire blood with Whelan next to show with a low strike which whistled wide.

It was engrossing and frenetic in a half which showcased just why Carlisle were among the top scorers in the regular season on their own patch. Only Stevenage had scored more.

An Alfie McCalmont and Gordon axis soon opened up City again. The latter’s chip was wasteful and fortunately straight at Lewis from a Bradford perspective.

Half-time came at a handy juncture for City to regroup. But the narrative of the first half continued, with Sam Stubbs redeeming himself with a key block to get in the way of Garner’s goalbound drive after the defender’s initial error let in Gordon.

The next goal was potentially the game-breaking one. Carlisle were looking the more likely, with referee Simon Mather unmoved when Whelan went down under pressure from Halliday.

Eventually, City worked their way back into proceedings as Carlisle hit a bit of a lull after putting some much sweat and energy into the opening hour.

That said, the chance that the Bantams craved did not arrive.

Both managers made changes in a half that had become progressively more even than the first - with both sides also conscious that one mistake could also prove fatal.

The closest moment to a game-breaking goal in nine added on minutes saw Ryan Edmondson got a faint touch to a low cross from the right from fellow substitute Taylor Charters. Lewis gathered.

Extra time it was. Carlisle were the ones who found a moment.

Stubbs failed to clear his lines and instead conceded a corner. The consequences went far beyond that.

Moxon’s centre was only half-cleared. The ball found its way to Guy, who unleashed a cracking low strike from distance to the joy of almost 13,500 Cumbrians.

Stung into action, City went close at the Warwick Road end when Osadebe’s volley fizzed just over.

Then, just 27 seconds into the second period, the narrative changed thanks to Derbyshire, to the delight and relief of City’s 1,998 contingent.

That would turn to despair quickly. Carlisle were quids in, courtesy of Barclay.

Carlisle United: Holy; Barclay, Huntington, Whelan; Senior (Gibson 90), Guy, Moxon, Armer; McCalmont (Patrick 70); Gordon (Charters 70), Garner (Edmondson 65). Substitutes unused: Dennis, Kelly, Robinson.

Bradford City: Lewis; Halliday, Crichlow, Stubbs, Ridehalgh; Clayton (Osadebe 69), Gilliead (East 69), Smallwood; Banks (Platt 108), Walker (Derbyshire 100), Cook. Substitutes unused: Doyle, Pereira, Nevers.

Referee: S Mather (Lancs).