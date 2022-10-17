Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United lead the way in latest Team of the Week
NO LESS than EIGHT teams are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United getting two player votes apiece.
There's also a rare appearance for a Harrogate Town player after a tough start to the campaign. Our latest line-up is in a defensively-minded 5-3-2 formation.
Goalkeeper
Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough) – The difference between Boro trailing by a couple at the interval and not five or six as Blackburn had a beano at the Riverside Stadium.
Defence
Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United) – After a game display the previous week against Wilfried Zaha, the Dane produced a strong performance against another livewire in Arsenal's Martinelli.
Mads Andersen (Barnsley) - The Reds' Great Dane is a shoo-in at the minute and again excelled as Barnsley secured a fourth successive away clean sheet in League One in a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Bolton.
Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City) – Returned to the starting line-up and was excellent as City secured a win of substance at a promotion rival in Salford.
Matty Platt (Bradford City) – Excelled along with Crichlow and they were a highly impressive double act in this Roses victory.
Ben Heneghan (Sheffield Wednesday) – Sporting a hand bandage, Heneghan looked like a defensive warrior at Cambridge and certainly played like one in the Owls' success.
Midfield
Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) – Directed the traffic superbly and showed just what Harrogate have missed. Stepped up to produce a display of leadership as Town secured a much-needed first win in 11 against fellow strugglers Hartlepool United.
Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United) – Had a hand in both Millers goals and came to the fore impressively as the Millers midfield took over in the second half against Huddersfield Town.
OIi Norwood (Sheffield United) – Kept his head while several others around him didn't and it was his poise and precision that earned the Blades a point against Blackpool.
Forwards
Georgie Kelly (Rotherham United) – A third goal from the bench for the Millers 'super sub' and spooked Town's backline when he came on.
Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) – Form is temporary, class is permanent. The Owls striker ended his goal drought with a double at Cambridge.
Manager/head coach
Mark Hughes (Bradford City) – A few questions were asked after City's surprise loss to Stockport the previous weekend. Hughes's side delivered seven days on and ended their hoodoo at Salford. That's what good sides and good managers do.