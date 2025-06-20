Bradford City sign Barnsley FC striker - to take summer signings count up to six

BRADFORD City have signed Barnsley striker Stephen Humphrys on a two-year deal – following on from the capture of left wing-back Ibou Touray.

Humphrys had been in discussions with the Reds' hierarchy over a new deal since the end of last season.

The Oakwell outfit reportedly had a club option to extend Humphrys’ contract by a year at the end of his existing deal – which expires at the end of this month – but it is thought that was dependent on various conditions being met, which were not.

Instead, the Reds entered into discussions with the Lancastrian regarding a new contract.

Bradford City signing Stephen Humphrys, who has joined from Barnsley. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Humphreys joined Barnsley at the end of the last summer window and scored nine goals in 2024-25.

The former Wigan and Hearts attacker, pictured, has now signed for City and becomes their sixth signing of the close season.

Humphrys, 27, a player whom Conor Hourihane described as someone with the 'X-Factor' in the spring, said: “Everyone saw the scenes last season on the last day.

“Obviously the club got promoted, just seeing those scenes made me want to be a part of it. Hopefully we can create more memories like that.”

Bradford City signing Ibou Touray, who will join on a two-year deal from Stockport County on July 1. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

On the signing, manager Graham Alexander added: “Stephen will add genuine pace and power to our front line, while giving us an extra goal threat with his finishing ability.

“I believe he has his best years ahead of him. After meeting with Stephen, I know he is determined and ambitious enough to put the work in to become an even better player. We are very happy to have him here.”

Meanwhile, Touray says the prospect of working with Alexander for a second time proved a key factor in his decision to sign.

The Gambian international will join on a two-year deal on July 1 following the expiry of his contract at League One outfit Stockport County.

The 30-year-old, capped 23 times by his country, made 89 appearances in two seasons in Cheshire after joining the Hatters from Salford City in June 2023 – having previously worked with Alexander at Moor Lane.

Last term, Touray made 50 appearances in all competitions, who reached the play-off semi-finals in an impressive campaign.

In the previous year, he played a key role in County’s League Two title-winning season in 2023-24.

In his time at Salford, Touray helped the Ammies secure back-to-back promotions, including to the Football League under Alexander in 2018-19.

Liverpool-born Touray said: “I am delighted to be here and I am really excited to get going.

“Working with Graham Alexander before, he was a real pull for me joining the club.”

Bantams chief Alexander commented: “Signing Ibby adds another top performer to the squad.

“His consistent mindset and approach will be a great asset for us.