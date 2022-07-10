The Redcar-born player, who turns 27 on Monday, heads to Valley Parade following the cancellation of his contract at Fleetwood Town by mutual consent.

Halliday, who started his career with Middlesbrough academy and has also spent a previous spell in Yorkshire at York City on loan, is City's 12th signing of the close season.

Halliday said: “I am delighted to be here. As soon as I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get it done as quickly as possible.

Brad Halliday. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

“The ambitions of the club brought me here, and the manager in place and amount of supporters coming through the gates was all huge for me.

“I know Richie (Smallwood) and (Harry Chapman) Chappy really well, and have played with Alex Gilliead and Emmanuel Osadebe before, so coming to a club where you already know a lot of the players definitely helps.

“I would say I like to be consistent as a defender, and will get forward and send crosses in the box, hopefully supplying assists for my team-mates and getting some goals.

“We want to be a successful team, get out of this division and keep kicking on, and I am looking forward to getting started and hopefully being a big part of that process.”

Bantams manager Mark Hughes added: “Brad is another player we are pleased to be welcoming to the club, as our squad for next season continues to take shape.

“He is a composed defender with solid attributes, who fits in well with the style of play we want to implement.

“With experience at different levels of the EFL, Brad arrives with a fierce work ethic and determination to succeed.