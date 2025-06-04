Bradford City sign former Rotherham United and Blackpool defender

BRADFORD City have signed former Rotherham United and Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt.

Tilt, 33, has agreed a two-year-deal after deciding to leave Salford City at the end of his deal later this month.

A former League One promotion winner, Tilt teams up with ex-Wigan team-mate Max Power, with the pair helping the Latics win the third-tier title in 2020-21.

He has played over 150 games in League One with Wigan, Blackpool and the Millers.

New Bradford City signing Curtis Tilt. Picture courtesy of BCAFC

The Jamaican international said: “The club is massive, the fanbase is massive and it was been a big draw for me.

"I have spoken to the manager and I really like the way he views the game and the style of play he wants. This is an opportunity I am really looking forward to.”

City chief Graham Alexander added: “Curtis is a player I have admired from playing against us and has attributes we know will help us with our way of defending and playing.