Bradford City sign former Rotherham United and Blackpool defender
Tilt, 33, has agreed a two-year-deal after deciding to leave Salford City at the end of his deal later this month.
A former League One promotion winner, Tilt teams up with ex-Wigan team-mate Max Power, with the pair helping the Latics win the third-tier title in 2020-21.
He has played over 150 games in League One with Wigan, Blackpool and the Millers.
The Jamaican international said: “The club is massive, the fanbase is massive and it was been a big draw for me.
"I have spoken to the manager and I really like the way he views the game and the style of play he wants. This is an opportunity I am really looking forward to.”
City chief Graham Alexander added: “Curtis is a player I have admired from playing against us and has attributes we know will help us with our way of defending and playing.
"His pace and experience will be of great benefit to the team and we are very happy for him to join us.”
