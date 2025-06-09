Bradford City sign goalkeeper up for two more years

Bradford City goalkeeper Sam Walker has signed a new two-year contract to stay at Valley Parade.

Contract talks with captain Richie Smallwood did not lead to an offer being made as the Bantams put sentiment to one side for the step-up to League One.

But after 16 clean sheets last season, 33-year-old goalkeeper Walker is seen as playing in an important part in what will be a remodeled defensive unit next season, and he is looking forward to testing himself in third-tier football once more.

“The club is more than ready to play at League One level, the fanbase is massive and we have to harness that this coming season,” he said.“The energy in the city following the Fleetwood game (where promotion was clinched) was amazing and it was great to be a part of. We are looking to continue that throughout the next season and once again make this a special campaign.”

Walker joined from Charlton Athletic in the middle of January 2011 as a replacement for Harry Lewis, and the only matches he has missed since have been in the Football League Trophy.

Manager Graham Alexander pointed it out it was more than just shot-stopping Walker brings.

“I am delighted Sam has agreed a new contract to continue with us. He has played every league game since arriving and has been a model of consistency, both in performance and attitude,” he said

“His quiet but respected leadership behind the scenes is a great help to the coaching staff, and we believe he can continue to play to the highest of standards.”

Colchester United's Matt Macey (21) and Wimbledon's Owen Goodman (24) kept more clean sheets in last season's League Two, as Bradford won promotion in the third automatic spot.

Bromley's Grant Smith also kept 16 clean sheets, from one fewer game.