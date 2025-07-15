Bradford City signing's debt of gratitude to Doncaster Rovers legend

POSSESSING a strong mentality is part of the ticket if you want to become a successful Bradford City player.

Joe Wright's commanding and resolute qualities as a centre-back were the primary reason why the Bantams offered him a passage back to Yorkshire earlier in the close season.

That fact that he is clearly made of the right stuff as an individual further vindicates City's decision to move for the former Doncaster Rovers defender, who started his career at Huddersfield Town.

Monk Fryston-born Wright endured some vicissitudes earlier in his football journey and at Rovers.

LOOKING FORWARD: Bradford City's Joe Wright. Picture courtesy of BCAFC

After some travails at Huddersfield, more especially when he suffered a serious injury at the start of his career which kept him out for 16 months, Wright moved to South Yorkshire in the summer of 2016.

The gritty Yorkshireman impressed in his five years at Rovers, only to suffer a long-term knee and ankle injury in his final outing on the last day of the 2020-21 campaign.

It kept him out for the following season and he would later rebuild his career in Scotland and join Kilmarnock.

In his time at Rovers, Wright did some work with motivational speaker Terry Gormley, who was also a mentor for Doncaster legend James Coppinger during his own difficulties early on in his time at the club.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Getty Images)

Both left a discernible impression upon him, espousing the virtues of having a positive mindset and drawing strength from times of adversity.

Now 30, Wright told The Yorkshire Post: "It (psychology) probably pays a lot bigger part than most people outside of football perceive to be honest.

"You can have all the talent in the world, but if your head is not in the right space or you are not working hard enough, then that talent can go to waste, which has happened throughout the years (for many players).

"It has picked up a lot more in the last 10 to 15 years.

"I was really fortunate with Copps as he was someone who had a big impact upon my career and probably the way I think - just by being around him, day to day.

"I also spoke with Terry when I was younger and I just tried to carry on with those methods, techniques and beliefs.

"When I got a bad injury (at Rovers), so many people were messaging me saying: ‘I am so sorry this has happened to you’.

"But there was one person rang me who said: ‘You have just got to get on with it’ and that was Copps. He was trying to make a positive out of it.

"It was a really strange thing to hear at the time, but it probably really did help me through the process of that injury.

"He is someone who is really big on mindset and a terrific person to be around. He’s a top man."

Wright also certainly took plenty from his change of scenery and move north of the border to SPL side Kilmarnock.

His time in Scotland was rewarding. He made 112 appearances during his three seasons at Rugby Park and his final season in Ayrshire saw him named as Killie’s player of the season in 2024-25.

Offering his take on the SPL, Wright commented: "I really enjoyed it. It’s a good mixture of the English leagues.

"Of the 12 teams in that league, you have basically a variety of levels. You play the likes of Celtic and Rangers and then some ‘big’ teams in Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs.

"It’s a really good league and something I’d definitely recommend for young players going up there and experiencing those big games.

"We managed to get a European place and had that experience as well last season which was something which was really enjoyable."

His own experience of Europe in 24-25 is something he will always value and certainly never forget.

After being knocked out of the Europa League, Killie ended up in the Conference League where they beat Norwegian side Tromso in the third qualifying round.

Following a 2-2 draw in Scotland, the side prevailed 1-0 in Tromso, at the world's northernmost professional football team.

Wright scored the crucial goal at the Romssa Arena, 350 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle, as Killie won their first European tie in 23 years to reach the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Killie also faced Nordic opponents in the play-offs in Copenhagen and while they were edged out, Wright will always treasure his brief European journey.

The defender, currently on the continent with his Bantams’ team-mates during a pre-season training camp in Austria, recalled: "It (Tromso) was a tough place to get too and strange to be all the way up there.

"Up in the Arctic Circle and then in Copenhagen as well…