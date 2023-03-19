MANAGER Mark Hughes was frustrated at Bradford City's failure to take their chances as the promotion seeking Bantams were held to a 2-2 draw against the League Two's second-bottom side.

Bradford twice had to come from behind to share the points against an enterprising Hartlepool side, whose performance belied their lowly league position.

The Bantams are proving difficult to beat – they have lost only one of their last 12 matches – but six of them have been drawn and home form continues to be a frustration for the division's best supported team who have won only seven of their 18 matches at Valley Parade.

Once again they were indebted to League Two's leading scorer Andy Cook, who scored both goals, taking his tally to 25 in all competitions.

MAN OF THE MOMENT: Andy Cook scored twice to ensure Bradford City got a share of the spoils in a frustrating 2-2 draw at home to Hartlepool United Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Hughes said: "Andy is in the form of his life. It is far and away the best level of form he is hitting since I've been here and I'd imagine it won't be far off the the best in his career.

“His general play is a lot better as well. He's scoring goals but he's also bringing other people into play and making it difficult for the opposition."

City had 18 attempts on goal and Hughes said: "That's arguably the best we've played in terms of creating opportunities where we need to score.

"Dara Costello had two really good chances at the back post in the second half notwithstanding one in the first half while Andy Cook could have scored four and also had three assists. On another day it could have been 6-3, but it didn't quite happen."

After Bradford had most of the early chances, former City player Callum Cooke shook his old club by giving the visitors the lead in the 33rd minute with a shot from just inside the box.

Cook equalised four minutes after half-time with a close-range header from Richie Smallwood's free-kick and Costello missed two good chances to put them ahead before Dan Kemp restored Hartlepool's lead in the 71st minute.

But Cook equalised for a second time seven minutes later with a volley from substitute Scott Banks' cross.

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday (East 74), Platt, Stubbs, Ridehalgh (Bola 90), Clayton (Banks 74), Gilliead, Walker (Crichlow 90), Smallwood, Cook, Costello (Oliver 90). Unused substitutes: Doyle (gk), Chapman.

Hartlepool United: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Ferguson, Murray, Umerah (Hamilton 75), Cooke, Pruti, Sylla, Jennings, Dodds, Kemp. Unused substitutes: Killip (gk), Featherstone, Dolan, Foran, Finney, Kiernan.